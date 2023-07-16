FARMER clients and machinery suppliers last Thursday farewelled Coote Motors and welcomed Boekeman Machinery to Brookton at a dual-purpose function at the agricultural machinery dealership.
More than 120 people attended, mostly Wheatbelt farmers or representatives from supplier companies such as CNH Industrial, CNH Industrial Capital, Ausplow, GrainKing, MacDon, HARDI and Seed terminator, who have dealt with Barry and Christine Coote or the business over the past 57 years it has sold farm machinery at Brookton.
For some the family connections went back even further, to 1946 when Coote Motors was started there.
As new owners of Coote Motors, it was also an opportunity for Boekeman Machinery to introduce itself to the Brookton community.
Dealer principal Stuart Boekeman introduced himself, his parents Bill and Pam, who started Boekeman Machinery 55 years ago in Wongan Hills, and his brothers Andrew and Tim.
As reported in Farm Weekly last week, Andrew Boekeman is the new branch manager at Boekeman Machinery Brookton, the group's fifth Boekeman machinery dealership, its sixth machinery outlet and its first New Holland dealership.
Its Northam Case-IH dealership will transition to Western Australia's first official dual-brand Case-IH and New Holland dealership over the next month.
Case-IH and New Holland brands are both owned by CNH Global and distributed in Australia by CNH Industrial.
Representing CNH Industrial's team, David Gibson, national brand leader for K-Line, Flexicoil and Horwood Bagshaw, thanked Barry and Christine Coote for 57 years with New Holland and welcomed Boekeman Machinery to the "New Holland group".
"I've known Barry for 17 years and the thing I always enjoyed about Barry is if I ask - even if I don't ask - I usually get a pretty good opinion," Mr Gibson told the gathering.
"The reason he does that is for you, the customers.
"He really genuinely cares about his customer base and that is why he has been so successful.
"We're really excited from a New Holland perspective and from my own perspective, because we have a family business like Boekeman here in the Brookton community.
"The way we are successful, as a big corporate, is through having great representation looking after our customers and putting our customers first and I'm absolutely sure that is the level of service you will continue receiving from Boekeman Machinery Brookton.
"Welcome and we look forward to working with you," Mr Gibson said.
Stuart Boekeman thanked Barry and Christine Coote for selecting Boekeman Machinery as buyers of their business.
"When we were negotiating Barry said it will be his choice who he sells his business to," Mr Boekeman explained.
"We appreciate Barry and Christine and their family chose our business to carry on their legacy.
"We pay tribute tonight to Barry and Christine and their family for looking after the Brookton community and their clients - 77 years Coote Motors has been in Brookton and 57 years as a New Holland dealer, I just think that is a fantastic achievement.
"Well done Barry on your contribution to the agricultural machinery industry of Western Australia.
"We're really thrilled to be chosen to take over the Coote Motors business because we have similar values - we care about our customers and staff and we are looking forward to coming to Brookton," he said.
Mr Boekeman said the Boekeman group had been "keeping an eye out for possible expansion" and thought Coote Motors was "a very good fit for us".
"The dealer landscape in WA is changing rapidly and we have succession in our business and we want to stay in business and we thought what better way to show that than to make an investment here in Brookton, so here we are," he said.
Mr Boekeman said with the staff inherited from Coote Motors, the Boekeman group now employed 107 full-time staff.
Mr Coote thanked his family - his son Matthew is staying with the business as service manager and daughter-in-law Eleesha is also staying - customers and the Boekeman family.
"We've really appreciated your friendship and relationships and we've never taken those relationships for granted," he told customers and suppliers.
"A big part of our decision to sell to the Boekeman family was that they hold similar values to what we do.
"I know they will look after our staff and our customers.
"I wish you guys all the best, I know you are so keen and you have been so good to deal with, you can only make it a success," he told the Boekeman brothers.
