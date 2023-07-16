Farm Weekly
Coote Motors, Brookton, owners say farewell to clients

By Mal Gill
July 16 2023 - 10:00am
Boekeman Machinery Brookton branch manager Andrew Boekeman (left) and former owners of the business when it was Coote Motors, Christine and Barry Coote, at a combined Boekeman introduction and Coote thank you to suppliers and clients.
FARMER clients and machinery suppliers last Thursday farewelled Coote Motors and welcomed Boekeman Machinery to Brookton at a dual-purpose function at the agricultural machinery dealership.

