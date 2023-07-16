Luxury on the Blackwood River

NO expense was spared creating this masterpiece.
The luxurious and vast five-bedroom homestead sits proudly on a private 40 hectare estate, which boasts 430 metres of Blackwood River frontage.
A coded security gate and gravel driveway will lead you past the well laid out and watered paddocks to the true highlight of this property, the immense 800 square metre home.
With the finest local and imported materials and fittings, local timber features and views to the river, this is a space you will never grow tired of.
The kitchen makes entertaining family and friends an absolute pleasure.
It features vaulted skylights for an abundance of natural lighting, oversized Thermalux wood stove, island bench, copious amounts of storage space, an extra-large pantry and stunning outlook through the large windows.
The kitchen flows through to a gorgeous open plan meals and family room which also enjoys magnificent views.
A double sided chiminea fireplace featuring a Jarrah mantelpiece milled on the property is ducted throughout the home, ensuring energy efficiency and warmth in the cooler months.
A short passage will take you to the lounge with more river views and a formal dining room is opposite with a hidden door providing direct connection to the kitchen.
This west wing of the home also features the luxurious master suite with well-appointed ensuite and massive walk-in robe and dressing area.
An office with separate entry from the front verandah provides ample space for working from home.
The east wing of the property has three large bedrooms with built-in robes and a well-appointed main bathroom.
Downstairs is a large open plan room with kitchenette and access to the magnificent home cinema with leather recliners, Atmos sound system and 4k projector.
A guest suite featuring a large ensuite, walk-in robe and direct access to the downstairs verandah and gardens completes the downstairs area.
The guest suite can be used independently from the rest of the home by visiting family and friends and may provide a unique bed and breakfast opportunity.
The exterior of the home features South West laterite stone, wrap around verandahs, fully reticulated gardens and fenced house yard.
The property has an approved manager's quarters with a living area, kitchen, bathroom, and garage/workshop space.
A large machinery shed with lockable workshop and loft area provides all the storage room required for machinery and toys.
