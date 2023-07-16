Farm Weekly
Home/News

Sounness family, Denbarker wins WAMMCO producer of the month award

July 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denvale Dohne principals Greg Sounness (left) and Robert Sounness (right), Denbarker, with Nutrien Livestock Mt Barker livestock agent, Jarrad Hubbard. The Sounness family was WAMMCOs May Producer of the Month.
Denvale Dohne principals Greg Sounness (left) and Robert Sounness (right), Denbarker, with Nutrien Livestock Mt Barker livestock agent, Jarrad Hubbard. The Sounness family was WAMMCOs May Producer of the Month.

"MEASUREMENT is critical," "information is power" and "if we can measure it, we can do something about it" were key catchphrases used by WAMMCO's May Producer of the Month, Greg Sounness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.