Mal Williams, 91, still cropping with a mate near Toodyay

By Mal Gill
July 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Coondle farmer Mal Williams (left), 91, and Charlie Wroth, who leases Mr Wiliams farm, inspecting progress on an oat crop Mr Williams sowed earlier this year.
DRIVING tractors, raising a crop, tending sheep, fencing and farm work is what keeps him going at 91 years of age, according to Coondle farmer, Mal Williams,

