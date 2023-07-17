Farm Weekly
FIA Women's World Hot Air Ballooning Championship for Northam

July 18 2023 - 9:00am
Competition ballooning in Northam in May this year. Photo by Michelle Blackhurst.
THE world's best female ballooning pilots will descend on Northam in the Avon Valley this September for the fifth FIA Women's World Hot Air Ballooning Championship.

