THE world's best female ballooning pilots will descend on Northam in the Avon Valley this September for the fifth FIA Women's World Hot Air Ballooning Championship.
Taking place from September 2-9, it is the first time the championship will be staged outside the northern hemisphere.
Thirty female pilots hailing from 13 nations - from Brazil to New Zealand and Latvia - will be taking to the skies.
This is the biggest number of balloons that have flown in a competition event in WA.
READ MORE:
Northam Festival of Ballooning - a tailor-made music, entertainment and international food festival, will be hosted by the Shire of Northam and incorporate the championship's opening ceremony and official welcome to competitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.