Wongan Hills will host the 'United we Inspire: learn, thrive and connect in the Wheatbelt' conference for early childhood educators, volunteers and teachers in the Wheatbelt on Friday, July 28.
The jam-packed program features 17 workshops from 10 organisations and keynote speakers from New Zealand.
The conference will be preceded by a childrens' and families' expo, which is a fun, educational day for children to take part in activities - and for parents to expand their resources regarding their child's learning and development.
Latest news:
The inaugural conference is an opportunity for educators, volunteers and teachers to reignite inspiration in what can be at times a difficult industry, and network with fellow professionals.
Labour shortages within the education sector has been the major driver for the conference, hitting hard across the country.
Conference co-ordinator Jane Liu said it had been especially difficult to attract and retain early educators and teachers in regional and rural areas.
"What amplifies (the shortage) in the regions is, even if we do attract someone to the regions, we're lacking accommodation," Ms Liu said.
The free expo will be attended by Autism WA, as well as a variety of therapists and special needs professionals.
This is especially useful for parents of children with special needs, where it can be difficult to know what services and options are available.
Ms Liu said one of the issues families of children with special needs were facing was getting a diagnosis.
Without one, school children can't access government funding to receive the support services.
"The whole process of diagnosis is a difficult and long process, I've heard of 18 months to two year wait lists for paediatricians, just to get the ball rolling," Ms Liu said.
"It's about education for families, about what is available to them - we've got lots of resources for them."
Ms Liu said the events were a chance for everyone involved in the education and care of children to come together and share new ideas and knowledge, face-to-face.
"We're hoping to encourage some volunteers that work for community groups within the Wheatbelt, any that cater for children - sporting groups, toy libraries, play groups," she said.
The agenda revolves around inclusion, provides strategies for engaging best practices, play-based learning, health and safety, child protection, wellbeing, tips for transitioning into school, leadership and sustainability.
Keynote speakers are Toni and Robin Christie from Childspace, who will be speaking about wellbeing, self-regulation, and play - conducting six workshops on the day.
The event has received a Lotterywest grant to subsidise travel costs, assisting event attendees.
"It's been very positively supported as it is well-known that early education and care services in small regional towns are essential to the communities and local businesses to attract and retain families to the area," Ms Liu said.
She is qualified as a secondary mathematics teacher who has been working and volunteering at not-for-profit early learning centre, Wongan Cubbyhouse since her two sons attended, who are now aged 13 and 15.
While working in the Wheatbelt has its challenges, Ms Liu said it's an opportunity to provide a personalised service.
"We know everyone, because it's such a small centre, you actually get the chance to talk more with parents," she said.
"It's all in the same room, all the age groups can be together and siblings can be together."
Ms Liu encourages parents to attend the expo and have an enjoyable day with their children.
"Come and see what services are available to you," she said.
"For educators, conferences are so important for inspiration and networking.
"Come and update your skills, update your practice and hear from the industry experts.
"The main thing is getting together, especially after several years of no face-to-face professional development."
More information: Go to wheatbeltconference2023.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.