Wongan Hills hosts United We Inspire early education conference

By Perri Polson
July 18 2023 - 7:00pm
The jam-packed program features 17 workshops from 10 organisations and keynote speakers from New Zealand.
Wongan Hills will host the 'United we Inspire: learn, thrive and connect in the Wheatbelt' conference for early childhood educators, volunteers and teachers in the Wheatbelt on Friday, July 28.

