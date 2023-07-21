Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Nativ Carbon reaches Aboriginal employment target in Coorow

July 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A wide range of biodiverse plants - including melaleucas, banksias, hakeas and woody pears - will be used.
A wide range of biodiverse plants - including melaleucas, banksias, hakeas and woody pears - will be used.

Nativ Carbon has reached its 25 per cent target of Aboriginal employment as it starts the planting of 2.6 million plants over more than 5400 hectares new Coorow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.