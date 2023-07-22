Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

United States confirms tight wheat stocks

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
July 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
International wheat futures remain volatile with little room for error in global grain stocks.
International wheat futures remain volatile with little room for error in global grain stocks.

The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates were released on Wednesday night of last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.