The Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act would be scrapped and rewritten if The Nationals WA were to form government.
However due to the State opposition's dwindling numbers in Parliament, the likelihood of the Nationals ever gaining power is highly unlikely.
In his address to The Nationals State Council over the weekend, party leader Shane Love gave a scathing review of the ACH Act, saying there had been no proper rollout for the legislation.
"Make no mistake, the WA National Party understands the value of Aboriginal cultural heritage, but what we have is an unworkable situation which is throwing thousands and thousands of dollars of costs, which are unnecessary, onto private industry, private landowners and making life very difficult for small business - making life almost impossible for farmers to know what they can do next," Mr Love said.
With the opposition's calls for the implementation of the new act to be delayed by six months unsuccessful, Mr Love said the "faux educative process" that had been put in place by the government for the first 12 months of the legislation had only added to the confusion of the State's property owners.
"Anybody who's been to any of those so-called education sessions will know that many people leave more confused than when they arrived," Mr Love said.
"They thought they knew what they were looking at, and then they leave full of questions because they're hearing contradictions - they're hearing different points of view."
Mr Love said between now and 2025, his party would outline their plan to bolster property rights, consulting with community and industry.
Due to ongoing community concern Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti put together a implementation group days before the legislation was due to come into effect, to share information on common and emerging issues, and solutions with the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage (DPLH) in the first six months of the new Act and Regulations.
In the group's first meeting last week, the minister outlined three Native Title organisations that had been appointed as Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Service (LACHS).
Approved by the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Council, the Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation, Karajarri Traditional Lands Association and a third organisation that is also based in the Pilbara, will take on a regulatory role to protect and advise on Aboriginal cultural heritage and help negotiate and facilitate agreement-making on land-use proposals.
Despite their criticisms of the new legislation, both the Nationals and Liberal Party of WA voted in favour of the controversial Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Bill in December 2021.
