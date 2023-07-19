A TOP team of WA Merino and Poll Merinos again made the trip across the Nullabor to the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last weekend to show what WA breeders have to offer and they didn't let the State down.
As in past years, they showed the WA is home to some of the best Merino breeding programs in Australia.
In the three-day show, WA breeders continued to show the rest of the country the quality of Merinos and Poll Merinos being bred in WA is second to none.
By the end of the show, which attracted about 600 Merino and Poll Merino exhibits from across Australia, the WA team of 33 Merinos and Poll Merinos (31 rams and two ewes) from 11 studs had collected a swag of ribbons including 22 broad ribbons.
During the showing, the WA entries received plenty of positive comments from the judges, resulting in a number of the top awards heading to WA, including the reserve champion August shorn national pair and grand champion fine-medium wool ram awards.
However it wasn't only praise from the judges - there was also plenty of interest from Eastern States' breeders looking to source new genetics.
This year the WA team walked away with one grand champion ribbon and three reserve grand champion ribbons, when it came to the pointy end of the show.
Collecting the only grand champion ribbon was the Jackson family's Westerdale stud, McAlinden.
It collected the ribbon when an upstanding Poll Merino ram from the stud, was sashed the grand champion fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram of show.
Fine-medium wool judge Brent Flood, Banavie stud, Marnoo, Victoria, said the Westerdale ram was a real dual-pupose type.
"He has a magnificent spring of rib, is wide from behind and has strong bone," Mr Flood said.
"He is also very pure and carries a long-stapled white wool which is very well aligned.
"He is an exceptional ram and a real credit to the breeders."
Along with being sashed the grand champion fine-medium wool ram, the well-balanced sire also collected the champion fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram and champion August shorn fine-medium wool Poll Merino rams sashes.
The ram, which is no stranger to broad ribbons, having being sashed the reserve grand champion Poll Merino ram at this year's Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo, started on its winning ways, when it won its class for four-tooth, August shorn, fine-medium wool Poll Merino rams in front of eight other sires.
The Glenlea Park 881 son carried wool figures into the ring of 18.8 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.4 CV and 99.6 per cent comfort factor (CF).
The King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, which was WA's representative in this year's national August shorn pair competition, collected the biggest swag of ribbons of any WA stud.
Its team of six Poll Merinos (four rams and two ewes), like they have done at shows in WA already this year, impressed the judges, resulting in the stud collecting 13 broad ribbons, which included two reserve grand champion sashes.
Collecting one of these reserve grand champion sashes was a fine-medium wool Poll Merino sire from the stud, which stood behind in the reserve position all show to Westerdale's grand champion fine-medium wool ram.
The upstanding four-tooth ram, which also finished second behind the Westerdale ram in their opening class, was sashed the reserve grand champion fine-medium wool ram, reserve champion fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram and reserve champion August shorn fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram.
Fine-medium wool judge Brent Flood, Banavie stud, Marnoo, Victoria, said it was hard to initially split the Rangeview and Westerdale ram in their opening class as they were both standout exhibits.
"I love the wool production of this Rangeview ram, his wool cut for his micron is very impressive," Mr Flood said.
"He is an exceptional ram which is structurally correct with a foot in every corner, but he just didn't have the carcase attributes of the champion to get him to the top position."
The four-tooth, ET-bred ram which is by Banavie 190 and out of Rangeview Blue 645 has wool figures of 19.4 micron, 2.5 SD, 12.6 CV and 99.7pc CF.
The second reserve grand champion ribbon collected by the Rangeview stud went to a fine wool Poll Merino sire when it was sashed the reserve grand champion fine wool ram, behind the eventual supreme winner which was a Merino ram from the Langdene stud, Dunedoo, New South Wales.
When the Rangeview ram received its reserve grand champion fine wool ram ribbon, fine wool judge Kip Gray, Stockman stud, Melton-Mowbray, Tasmania, said it was the Langdene ram's size and wool cutting ability which put it in front of the Rangeview ram.
"I really like the Rangeview sire as he is a well-balanced sheep," Mr Gray said.
"He has good overall structure, purity along with a soft, supple skin and a pearly, white wool.
"He also holds his wool quality all over and is great underneath, running very true.
"He is a magnificent animal and a quality ram in its own right."
The four-tooth sire, which is by Stillbrook 147, started on its winning way when it won its class for four-tooth August shorn Poll Merino rams in front of eight other rams before going on to be sashed the champion fine wool Poll Merino ram and champion August shorn fine wool Poll Merino ram.
It carried wool figures of 18.6 micron, 2.6 SD, 14.2 CV and 99.7pc CF.
Another ram in the Rangeview team to collect a broad ribbon was its supreme exhibit from this year's Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo, which was sashed the reserve champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ram.
Medium wool Poll Merino judge Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park stud, Dubbo, NSW, said he loved the skin on the Rangeview ram.
"He has great lock structure in his wool and good purity," Mr Coddington said.
"He just doesn't have the size and the wool figures of the champion from the Mulloorie stud.
"But he is still an impressive ram and has plenty of stud potential due to his excellent skin."
The six-tooth, ET-bred sire is by Banavie 190 and out of Rangeview Blue 645 and displayed wool figures in the ring of 20.4 micron, 3.4 SD, 16.5 CV and 98.8pc CF.
The champion August shorn medium wool ram from the Mulloorie stud, Brinkworth, South Australia, went on to be sashed the grand champion medium wool ram of show.
A Poll Merino ewe, which was sashed the grand champion Poll Merino ewe at this year's Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo, from the Rangeview stud also shone through in the medium wool section when it was sashed the champion medium wool Poll Merino ewe and champion August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ewe.
Mr Coddington said the ewe had an excellent skin quality and excellent balance.
"She has a great lock structure, as well as a zippy crimp and style in her wool," he said.
"In addition to her wool quality she stands up extremely well and is really well-structured.
"She has really good balance for a stud ewe."
The upstanding ewe, which is a full ET-bred sister (by Banavie 190 and out of Rangeview Blue 645) to the stud's winning fine-medium and medium wool rams, earned the right to compete for the champion ribbons after winning its four-tooth class for August shorn medium wool Poll Merino ewe ahead of six other ewes.
The ewe has current wool figures of 20.3 micron, 3.4 SD, 16.9 CV and 98.9pc CF.
Rounding out the broad ribbon winners in the Rangeview team was an August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ewe from the stud.
It was sashed the reserve champion strong wool Poll Merino ewe and reserve champion August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ewe.
Strong wool judge Mitchell Hogg, Navanvale stud, Williams, said the Rangeview ewe was a very big, structurally correct ewe, with a well-nourished, soft-handling strong wool.
"She is a beautiful ewe but she just doesn't quite have the underline of the champion from the Orrie Cowie stud," Mr Hogg said.
The Rangeview ewe earned the right to compete for the champion ribbon after finishing second to the Orrie Cowie ewe in their initial class for August shorn, strong wool Poll Merino ewes, carrying four teeth, which attracted eight entries.
The ET-bred ewe, which is by Banavie 190 and out of Rangeview Black 792 was the champion strong wool Poll Merino ewe at this year's Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo.
It had wool figures of 21.8 micron, 3.0 SD, 13.7 CV and 99.5pc CF.
The ewe from the Orrie Cowie stud, Warooka, went on to be sashed the grand champion strong wool ewe.
In the national pair judging, the Rangeview Poll Merino pair, didn't let WA down either.
In a close judging, the Rangeview pair received the reserve champion ribbon after being beaten by the smallest of margins by a Merino pair from the Hollow Mount stud, Crookwell, New South Wales, which also won the national pair award last year.
Speaking on behalf of the judges when the ribbons were handed out, Mr Coddington, said it was a very close contest which in the end got down to the finer points.
"The Rangeview pair are both very good stud sheep with excellent skins and really good waxy, well-defined wools," he said.
"Just in the end it came down to the finer points.
"They just didn't quite match up as well in the wool as the Hollow Mount team, which were a perfect pair throughout.
"The Hollow Mount pair both had bright white wools and were structurally correct.
"They really are a true pair."
The Rangeview pair contained the stud's medium wool ram and ewe broad ribbon winners.
Rangeview rounded out its successful showing by winning the champion ribbon for the best exhibit of three Merino or Poll Merino August shorn sheep (one ram and two ewes) ahead of seven other groups.
Mr Coddington said the Rangeview team was a clear leader.
"They matched up really well as a team and all three have great presence," he said.
"They have impeccable breeding skins, great lock structures and are well-structured and square from behind.
"They are three top breeding sheep."
WA CHAMPIONS
The winning group from Rangview consisted of its medium wool ram and ewe, as well as its strong wool ewe.
The Ledwith family's Kolindale stud, Dudinin, was another to shine through on the judging mat when an August shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram caught the judge's ewe and went on to be sashed the reserve grand champion strong wool ram of show.
Judge Mitchell Hogg said the Kolindale ram was a very square sire with a leg in every corner.
"He has a huge brisket and is very neat," Mr Hogg said.
"Along with his excellent carcase traits he also has a well-nourished, white wool.
"Although he was an excellent ram he just doesn't quite have the finish of the grand champion from Mulloorie."
Prior to being sashed the reserve grand champion strong wool ram, the Kolindale ram stood in the reserve position to the Mulloorie ram, from its opening class for six tooth and over August shorn, strong wool Poll Merino rams, where it finished second in the class that attracted six entries.
OVERALL MERINO SHOW CHAMPIONS
It was then sashed the reserve champion August shorn Poll Merino ram and reserve champion strong wool Poll Merino ram as it followed the Mulloorie sire through the championship judging.
The Kolindale ram is AI bred by Wallaloo Park 422 and out of a Collinsville Regal 242 blood ewe.
It has wool figures of 22.1 micron, 3.1 SD, 14.2 CV and 98.7pc CF.
Also shining through in the strong wool section was a Merino ram from the Wise family's Wililoo stud, Woodanilling.
The upstanding, August shorn ram from Wililoo, was sashed the champion strong wool Merino ram and champion August shorn strong wool Merino ram.
Mr Hogg said the Wililoo ram had beautiful balance with a foot in every corner.
"He also has a very well-nourished strong wool which is white and waxy and he also carries the quality of his wool really well on his belly for a strong wool type," Mr Hogg said.
The Wililoo ram, was sashed the grand champion Merino ram at the Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo this year and was in the champion line-up after winning its class for four-tooth, August shorn, strong wool Merino rams ahead of five other exhibitors.
The AI-bred ram is by Orrie Cowie Achilles and has wool figures of 23.3 micron, 14.6 CV, 3.4 SD and 97.7pc CF.
There was only one March shorn ram in the WA team to win a broad ribbon and it was a strong wool Merino from the Mullan family's Eastville Park stud, Wickepin.
The well-balanced, young ram which was still carrying its lambs teeth, was sashed the reserve champion March shorn strong wool Merino ram.
Mr Hogg said the Eastville Park ram had a beautiful structure.
"He is a well-made ram that is square with a good backend," he said.
"He also has a nice, soft head and a soft, white wool."
The ET-bred ram, which is by Collinsville Imperial 170524 and out of an East Mundalla Imperial 81 ewe, earned the right to compete in the championship after winning its class for March shorn, strong wool Merino rams showing no permanent teeth in front of four other rams.
The ram has wool figures of 20.8 micron, 3.1 SD, 14.8 CV and 99.3pc CF.
Despite collecting a swag of ribbons, the top awards in the show eluded WA breeders again this year when the Langdene stud and the Hollow Mount stud, exhibited the grand champion ram and ewe of the show respectively.
When the ram and ewe lined up against one another for the supreme judging, it was the ram from the Cox family's Langdene stud that got the nod from the judges and the supreme ribbon draped over its back.
When the ram was announced the supreme champion, superfine judge John Freeman, The Fringe stud, Briagolong, Victoria, said both the ram and ewe were tremendous sheep for their type, but in the end they went with the ram as it was so pure, square and had good thickness and production ability.
The ram, along with being sashed the supreme exhibit and champion ram of show, was also sashed the grand champion fine wool ram, champion fine wool Merino ram and champion August shorn fine wool Merino ram.
When it received its champion ram of show ribbon, fine wool judge Kip Gray said it was a difficult championship to judge and the ram wasn't a unanimous winner, but it was its scale and its extreme bulk for its micron which got it over the line.
"I thought this ram was a standout from the first class I judged him in," Mr Gray said.
"He has excellent purity and magnificent wool quality along with an excellent make and shape.
"It is amazing to see a ram of its size with the wool quality it has.
"It is true in his wool quality from head to toe."
The four-tooth, T-bred ram is by Roseville Park 162723 and out of a top donor ewe in the Langdene stud.
It has wool figures of 17.5 micron, 2.5 SD, 14.3 CV and 99.8pc CF.
When it came to the champion ewe of show from the Hollow Mount stud, Mr Gray said it was also a standout for him from the opening class he judged it in, but once again it wasn't a unanimous decision among the judges to award it the champion ewe of show ribbon.
"This ewe has lustrous, well-nourished wool, a supple skin, purity throughout and a real presence," Mr Gray said.
Along with being sashed the champion ewe of show, the Hollow Mount ewe was also sashed the grand champion fine wool ewe, champion fine wool Merino ewe and champion August shorn fine wool Merino ewe.
The four-tooth, AI-bred ewe is by Yarrawonga 193 (Don) and carried wool figures of 16.1 micron, 2.5 SD, 15.6 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The major ribbons continued for the Hollow Mount stud when its champion ewe of show combined with a ram from the stud to be sashed the champion national August shorn ram and ewe pair.
Judge Matthew Coddington said the Hollow Mount pair was perfect throughout and it was a massive achievement for the stud to claim the title two years running.
"They are both structurally correct animals with bright, white wools," Mr Coddington said.
"They are very productive for their type and white right through to the points.
"They really are a true pair."
The national March shorn ram and ewe pair class saw the Terrick West Poll Merino stud, Prairie, Victoria, dominate.
Terrick West exhibited both the champion and reserve champion pair.
Mr Hogg said the champion pair was a true pair with beautiful wool production and carcase traits.
"They have beautiful, nourished white wools and excellent structures," he said.
"The reserve champion pair wasn't far behind - it just didn't match as well as the pair on top."
In the highly contested All-Purpose class, it was again the Poll Boonoke stud, Deniliquin, NSW, which came out on top when a Poll Merino sire from the stud finished on 87.9 points.
The 113kg ram had scans of 7mm fat and 38mm eye muscle depth (EMD) to go with wool tests of 16.4 micron, 2.6 SD, 16.1 CV and 99.8pc CF.
Second in the class was a Merino ram from the Wanganella stud, Deniliquin, which finished on 82.5 points.
It weighed 115kg and hads scans of 6mm fat and 39mm EMD along with wool figures of 17.8 micron, 2.9 SD, 16.1 CV and 100pc CF.
