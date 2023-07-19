Farm Weekly
Australian Sheep & Wool Show success for WA Merino breeders

By Jodie Rintoul
July 20 2023 - 9:00am
This ram from the Westerdale stud, McAlinden, was sashed the grand champion fine-medium wool ram, champion fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram and champion August shorn fine-medium wool Poll Merino ram. With the ram were fine-medium wool judge Brent Flood (right), Banavie stud, Marnoo, Victoria and Westerdales Craig Jackson.
A TOP team of WA Merino and Poll Merinos again made the trip across the Nullabor to the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last weekend to show what WA breeders have to offer and they didn't let the State down.

