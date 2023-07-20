An upstanding Poll Merino ram from the Jones family's Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, has a new home in South Australia after selling for $10,000 privately at last week's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.
The March shorn, strong wool ram was purchased by Garry and Joe Murdoch, North Cowie stud, Warooka, South Australia.
North Cowie co-principal Joe Murdoch said they were very happy to purchase the ram and add it to the stud's breeding program.
"He is the first ram we have purchased from a WA stud so we are keen to see how he goes in our flock," Mr Murdoch said.
"We really liked his balance and purity through his head.
"He also carries a gutsy, soft, bold crimping wool that has extra nourishment."
The two-tooth ram is by a Belka Valley ram, sired by Old Ashrose Will and out of a ewe carrying Claypans bloodlines.
It has current wool figures of 21.5 micron, 4.8 SD, 22.1 CV and 97.5 per cent comfort factor.
