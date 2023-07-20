Farm Weekly
Home/News

Belka Valley ram sold at Australian Sheep & Wool Show

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This March shorn Poll Merino ram from the Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, sold privately at last weeks Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, for $10,000 to the North Cowie stud, Warooka, South Australia. With the ram were North Cowie co-principal Joe Murdoch (left), Belka Valley stud principal Phil Jones and Elders stud stock representative and Belka Valley classer Nathan King.
This March shorn Poll Merino ram from the Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, sold privately at last weeks Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, for $10,000 to the North Cowie stud, Warooka, South Australia. With the ram were North Cowie co-principal Joe Murdoch (left), Belka Valley stud principal Phil Jones and Elders stud stock representative and Belka Valley classer Nathan King.

An upstanding Poll Merino ram from the Jones family's Belka Valley stud, Bruce Rock, has a new home in South Australia after selling for $10,000 privately at last week's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.