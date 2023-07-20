The Blight family's Seymour Park stud, Highbury and the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, both shone through in this year's Australian Fleece Competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week, claiming major champion ribbons.
The Australian Fleece Competition, which is in its 22nd year and is the largest fully measured fleece competition in the world, attracted 343 entries from 115 exhibitors from across Australia this year.
The Blight family was awarded the reserve champion strong wool (22.1 and broader) ribbon, backing up the reserve champion medium wool ribbon it won last year.
The fleece finished on 89 points, when it was judged and placed first in the strong wool stud ram, 22.1 micron and strong class, which attracted three entries.
The fleece, which was one of seven entered by the Blight family, measured 22.9 micron, 19.7 CV, 94.2 per cent comfort factor, 128mm staple length (SL), 56N/kt staple strength (SS), 80.7pc yield, 13.5 kilograms greasy fleece weight (GFW) and 10.9kg clean fleece weight (CFW).
It recorded a value of 1262 cents per kilogram clean and 1018c/kg greasy for a value of $137.56.
The fleece was also sashed the champion WA fleece.
The winning fleece was off a ram by Greenfields Caesar, which was sashed the reserve champion medium wool Poll Merino ram at the 2022 Williams Gateway Expo.
The Blights' next best result was a first place in the fine wool stud ram (18.6 to 19.5 micron class).
This fleece, which was off a Seymour Park 68 grandson, finished on 87.15 points and measured 19.5 micron, 12.1 CV, 100pc CF, 124mm SL, 45N/kt SS, 74.1pc yield, 10.2kg GFW and 7.6kg CFW.
When it came to the Tilba Tilba stud, it claimed the champion ribbon for the most valuable (highest commercial value) fleece in classes 15, 16, 18, 19, 27 and 28.
The fleece, which was off a 2022 show ewe from the stud's blue tag family, was valued at $124.79.
It was entered in class 15 - fine wool (18.6 to 19.5 micron) Merino stud ewe or wether and its class it finished fourth on 88.55 points.
It measured 18.8 micron, 16.8 CV, 99.3pc CF, 128mm SL, 49N/kt SS, 77.7pc yield, 9.8kg GFW and 7.6kg CFW and record a value of 1642c/kg clean and 1276c/kg greasy.
In addition to this ewe fleece, the Rintouls had another two ewe fleeces and two ram fleeces entered in the competition.
Their two ram fleeces both finished third in the fine (18.6 to 19.5 micron) class and the fine-medium (19.6 to 20.5 micron class) when they finished on 85.65 and 80.58 points respectively.
The grand champion fleece title was awarded to Shalimar Park Merino stud, Walcha, New South Wales, when its ultrafine fleece scored 95.78 points out of a possible 100.
The win marked the first time the stud had taken out the top award in the competition after competing in it for close to 15 years.
The Shalimar Park fleece obtained its winning score in the ultrafine wool stud ewe or wether class, 15.6 to 17.5 micron.
The fleece measured 16.3 micron, 16.6 CV, 100pc CF, 106mm SL, 46N/kt SS, 69.2pc yield, 7.3kg GFW and 5.1kg CFW.
It recorded a value of 2748c/kg clean and 1902c/kg greasy for a value of $140.15.
Shalimar Park's Alison van Eyk said they were thrilled to win the grand champion fleece award.
"I have always dreamed of winning this award but with so many outstanding fleeces each year, I didn't think it would ever happen," Ms van Eyk said.
After winning grand champion ribbon last year, Mt Challicum Merino stud, Ararat, Victoria, this year it had to settle for the reserve grand champion ribbon when its 14.8 micron extra ultrafine fleece scored 95.50 points only 0.28 points behind the grand champion.
It was in the extra ultrafine wool stud ewe or wether class, 15.5 and finer and measured 14.8 micron, 17.8 CV, 99.8pc CF, 88mm SL, 52N/kt SS, 72.3pc yield, 5.2kg GFW and 3.8kg CFW.
It recorded a value of 3758c/kg clean and 2717c/kg greasy for a value of $142.80.
Exporter judge Lou Morsh said he was impressed with the standard of fleeces submitted this year.
"Being my second opportunity to judge the competition, the depth of quality was far greater this time I believe, and judging was more difficult than last year, Mr Morsh said.
"The champion fleeces were standouts in their field."
Competition convener, Nutrien Wool's Candice Cordy, said the competition ran smoothly this year and agreed that the quality of fleeces was outstanding.
"Given the large number of moving parts that come together to make the competition a success, this year worked well," Ms Cordy said.
"The support from exhibitors, as well as our generous sponsors, allows us to put together an event that we are all proud of."
Supported by 23 sponsors, the competition offers $18,000 in prizes, with the grand champion fleece exhibitor collecting a $2200 travel voucher sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elanco Animal Health.
Almost two thirds of the fleeces on show were donated by exhibitors to be auctioned at the completion of the competition, with all proceeds going to a different nominated charity each year and since its inception, more than $200,000 has been raised.
This year's nominated charity is Down Syndrome Australia which provides a range of support and service to people with Down Syndrome, their families and supporters.
