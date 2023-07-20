Farm Weekly
Home/News

Australian Fleece Competition winners are Seymour Park and Tilba Tilba

By Jodie Rintoul
July 21 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seymour Park classer and Elders stud stock representative Nathan King (left) and Seymour Park stud principal Clinton Blight with the studs reserve champion strong wool fleece exhibited last week in the Australian Fleece Competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria. The fleece was also sashed the champion WA fleece.
Seymour Park classer and Elders stud stock representative Nathan King (left) and Seymour Park stud principal Clinton Blight with the studs reserve champion strong wool fleece exhibited last week in the Australian Fleece Competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria. The fleece was also sashed the champion WA fleece.

The Blight family's Seymour Park stud, Highbury and the Rintoul family's Tilba Tilba stud, Williams, both shone through in this year's Australian Fleece Competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week, claiming major champion ribbons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.