Australian Laureate Fellowship has been awarded to UWA professor

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
July 23 2023 - 3:00pm
The University of Western Australia professor Jacqueline Batley has been awarded the prestigious Australian Laureate Fellowship.
A professor from The University of Western Australia (UWA) has been awarded a prestigious Australian Laureate Fellowship, which will go towards researching disease resistance for some food plants.

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

