Competition in Australia's automotive market-leading four-wheel-drive dual-cab ute segment just got tighter with a new heavy duty European contender now accepting local orders.
INEOS Automotive, which started producing the retro-styled INEOS Grenadier Station Wagon in north-eastern France 12 months ago, this month launched its second model, a dual-cab tub ute version of the Station Wagon called the Grenadier Quartermaster.
Available in the same standard, Fieldmaster Editon and Trailmaster Edition as its wagon sibling, the Quartermaster ute is obviously aimed at the serious off-road load carrying and towing duties end of the 4x4 market, where Toyota LandCruiser has long been king.
Success in that segment generally assures adoption by the mining and agricultural industries and INEOS has previously said it intends producing a cab-chassis Grenadier Quartermaster version to accept drop-side trays and lock-up tradie-style bodies.
But with focus on the tub ute at its Goodwood Festival of Speed launch in Britain, a cab-chassis version was not mentioned.
The Quartermaster appears to have the necessary credentials for the heavy duty market segment, with body-on-chassis construction, live axles front and rear, standard central differential lock and optional front and rear differential locks (standard on Trailmaster Edition), mandatory 3500 kilogram towing capacity and seating for five adults.
Unlike the wagons, the Quartermaster ute is built under contract in Austria by Magna Steyr and obviously also aims to share some of the even wider market segment catering for holiday and semi-permanent grey nomad caravan and camper trailer towing and weekend warrior recreation pursuits, currently dominated by the likes of Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu DMAX, Mazda BT-50, Nissan Navara and Mitsubishi Triton.
In that segment the only other European ute of volume is the Volkswagen Amarok, but there are some relatively new arrivals from China also chasing market share.
To that end, the basic Quartermaster offers a range of convenience and luxury upgrade options, including carpet instead of rubber flooring, leather seat upholstery instead of hard-wearing fabric, heated external mirrors and windscreen washer jets, puddle lamps and premium sound system.
Some of these are bundled into what INEOS calls a 'smooth pack' which is standard on Fieldmaster and Trailmaster Quartermaster utes, as it is on the wagons.
Quartermasters retain the Grenadier drive train of same-cost choice of three-litre double overhead camshaft petrol or turbo diesel engines coupled to eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and with a 2.5:1 low range transfer case.
While it shares most of its architecture and components with the Grenadier Station Wagon, the Quartermaster's rigid box-section ladder frame chassis is 305 millimetres longer, stretching the wheelbase to 3227mm.
At 1564mm long and 1619mm wide, the tub load space easily accommodates a standard 1200mm by 800mm Euro pallet between the wheel arches, has four tie-down rings - utility rails are optional - a 400 Watt power outlet, an integrated mounting bar and the 1280mm wide tailgate can support up to 225kg when open..
Standard Quartermaster payload is 832 kilograms.
Options like a roller tonneau cover and a canvas cover with frame increase tub storage security and all-weather versatility, while an optional roof rack with myriad special fitting options to carry things like gas bottles, jerry cans, extra spare wheels, bikes, surfboards or kayaks adds further to the versatility.
With the optional roof rack and cross bars, up to 375kg (including the weight of the rack and bars) can be carried on the roof.
The ute retains the wagon's five-link coil spring rear suspension - matching the front - and Brembo disc brakes at each corner.
It also retains the wagon's 264mm ground clearance and 800mm wading depth, but a raised air intake is standard only on the Trailmaster Edition, otherwise it is a $1220 option.
The extra chassis length reduces the Quartermaster's ramp-over angle by just two degrees when compared to the Grenadier Station Wagon version, but an extra 454mm of rear overhang cuts the departure angle from 36.1 degrees with the wagon to 22.6 degrees with the ute, according to INEOS statistics.
INEOS lists base prices before onroad costs of $110,000 for the Grenadier Quartermaster standard ute and $123,000 for the Quartermaster Trailmaster Edition and Fieldmaster Edition.
INEOS Automotive head of region Asia Pacific, Justin Hocevar, said the release of the Grenadier Quartermaster acknowledged the importance of dual-cab utes for the Australian market.
"Australians have a love affair with the 'ute', extending into many use cases - the tradie, the farmer, the enthusiast and beyond," Mr Hocevar said.
"We recognise the importance of hardworking and dependable commercial vehicles for exactly those audiences.
"Working with world class suppliers and utilising tried and tested components, we're confident the Quartermaster will be right at home in Australia."
More information: Go to ineosgrenadier.com
