INEOS Automotive bringing a four-wheel-drive dual-cab ute to Australia

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
July 25 2023 - 10:00am
Sharing the INEOS Grenadier Station wagon 4x4 drivetrain and architecture from the rear seats forward, the new Grenadier Quartermaster ute offers a 305 millimetres longer wheelbase and internal tub dimensions easily capable of accommodating a standard Euro pallet between the wheel arches. The tub bar work is standard, but the roof rack shown is an optional extra.
Competition in Australia's automotive market-leading four-wheel-drive dual-cab ute segment just got tighter with a new heavy duty European contender now accepting local orders.

