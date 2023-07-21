Farm Weekly
Kaya stud, Narrogin, wins Dorper, White Dorper titles at Australian Sheep and Wool Show Bendigo

By Jodie Rintoul
July 21 2023 - 7:00pm
The Kaya stud, Narrogin, exhibited the supreme White Dorper and Dorper exhibits at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week. With the two supreme champions were Dorper and White Dorper judge Wicus Cronje (left), Mildura, Victoria, Kaya stud principals Adrian and Rose Veitch and their daughter Meaghan. The White Dorper ram was sashed the grand champion and champion senior White Dorper ram while the Dorper ram won the grand champion and champion senior Dorper ram ribbons.
It was a case of déjà vu for the Veitch family's Kaya Dorper and White Dorper stud, Narrogin, in the Dorper and White Dorper judging at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week.

