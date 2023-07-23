Farm Weekly
Broomehill stud Yonga Downs wins reserve ram sash at Australian Sheep and Wool Show Bendigo

By Jodie Rintoul
July 23 2023 - 2:00pm
The Yonga Downs stud, Broomehill, exhibited the reserve junior champion White Suffolk ram. With the ram were judge Damien Hawker (left), Omad stud, Serviceton, Victoria and Yonga Downs principal Brenton Addis.
Making the trek across the Nullarbor to the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, last week was well worth it for Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud principals Brenton and Harriet Addis, Broomehill, with one of their young rams shining in the judging.

