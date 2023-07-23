Farm Weekly
Newdegate Machinery Field Days set for September 6-7

By Perri Polson
July 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Newdegate attracts between 9,000-11,000 visitors annually to the two-day event.
A theme revolving around recycling and sustainability will be a feature of the Newdegate Machinery Field Days, to be held on September 6-7 this year.

