A theme revolving around recycling and sustainability will be a feature of the Newdegate Machinery Field Days, to be held on September 6-7 this year.
The theme will be expanded with a sculpture art trail competition that will have a $4500 prize purse.
"We're asking people to make their art sculptures out of recycled materials," said field days vice-president Stephanie Clarke-Lloyd.
The theme is buoyed by Containers for Change, which was introduced to the Newdegate community in September, 2021.
"There'll be information about how we can all make small changes in our lives every day and contribute to the greater good," she said.
The program also involves a fashion parade, which this year will promote sustainable garments.
Ms Clarke-Lloyd said she was excited about the new and improved children's entertainment program.
Children of all ages and their families can look forward to a variety of new activities, such as bouncy castles, a bucking bull, an inflatable obstacle course, balloon twisting, face painting, an interactive reptile show, a travelling farm, and a show from Spare Parts Puppet Theatre.
Children's entertainment co-ordinator Fanny McDonald said the field days tried to have something new in the program each year.
"It's nice to come along to an event that you have every year, and be surprised by some of the things that are there," Ms McDonald said.
"Newdegate is a family-focused event, you want things that the whole family can enjoy."
Another highlight is the Battle of the Bands competition, which Ms Clarke-Lloyd is expecting to be "bigger and better" than last year.
"We've got some great schools and we've got a good turn out, so it's much bigger than the competition was last year," she said.
Ms Clarke-Lloyd said all the usual favourite events would return, including competitions, dog jumping and show bag stalls.
"We're looking forward to having a full family display pavilion this year, and there'll be some new faces there too," she said.
"There'll be a fireworks display at the end of the first day."
The event attracts about 10,000 visitors over the two days every year.Since the late 1980s, it has injected about $1.4 million into the local community.
Field days subsidiary, the Newdegate Community Cropping Program, has contributed an additional $1m into the community.
The event is run by volunteers and the total number of volunteer hours is part of the final fundraising figure.
Last year, 266 volunteer hours meant $3990 donated to the community.
Tickets are on sale now, with free admission for children under 16-years-old.
