Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt maintained his stance for the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea at a press conference in Perth last Thursday.
This was despite WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis pleading the case for WA sheep producers and agreeing to disagree with her Federal counterparts on the matter.
Following the announcement of the phase-out of the use of battery cages in egg production, Mr Watt reinforced his party's election commitment to end the live sheep trade.
When asked if he had concerns over domestic supply of sheepmeat, Mr Watt said he was "really confident" about the future of the State's sheep industry, following meetings with representatives of farmers, processors and animal welfare groups.
Mr Watt said he recognised the industry supported a large number of jobs and several regional economies.
"I know the market operates in different ways and from time-to-time people raise more sheep and raise less sheep," Mr Watt said.
"But I'm very confident that we can be working with the sector to continue to open up new export markets that allow for more onshore processing and support the wool industry."
Mr Watt acknowledged WA farmers had a different view.
"We did take this to an election and we intend to deliver on the commitment," he said.
"We do want to make sure we do it in an orderly way, in consultation with industry and treat people with respect."
When quizzed if his government would make any financial commitments to expanding the State's already-strained meat processing industry, he made no promises.
"I'm certainly conscious that we don't have the processing capability in WA to be able to cope with an influx of more sheep right now," he said.
"But that's why we're not talking about bringing in this phase out immediately, that's why it's a phase-out, not an overnight ban.
"Having met with a range of different processors yesterday, they feel incredibly confident about the future of the ability to supply more sheepmeat, processed onshore and selling it overseas.
"There are issues around labour shortages, housing shortages, processing capability and they're exactly the kind of things we want to work on with the industry."
Mr Watt said he has spoken to Ms Jarvis on a "regular basis" over the past few months about their differing views on the phase-out.
"I respect the fact that the WA Government has a different position to us on this, but I also know that Jackie and her government are keen to get the best deal for WA," he said.
Ms Jarvis said she and Premier Roger Cook agreed the changes the live export industry had made to animal welfare standards after 2017 were "sufficient".
She was asked if the phase-out and its conditions should be re-evaluated, given her support for changes made since the phase-out campaign started.
Ms Jarvis said she would not comment on Federal policy and considered her objective now to get "the best deal for WA producers and processors", but did not comment on what this deal would look like, awaiting advice and economic modelling from the independent live export panel.
"It's frustrating, but we've agreed to disagree on this," Ms Jarvis said.
"It doesn't do WA any good to not have a good relationship with the Federal government."
Ms Jarvis said the sheep used in the live export trade was predominantly wethers, or mutton and believed it would not affect the domestic supply of meat to supermarkets.
"It's sheepmeat, not prime lamb," Ms Jarvis said.
But an industry source has said that the Middle East markets for sheep were continually maturing.
The source said statistics show that more than 40 per cent of live sheep exports today were lambs - the majority of these are Merinos, with the remainder consisting of crossbreds, including Dorpers and various other meat breeds.
The source said over the past decade there has been an increasing emphasis on quality, age and leanness in orders exporters were being asked to meet.
Today the trade is focused on supplying Middle Eastern markets with an increasing emphasis on product quality and market specifications.
Key factors contributing to the ongoing demand for younger sheep include large numbers of expatriate workers, increased affluence due to the oil industry, cultural and religious values, wholesale, retail and food sector service and food security.
"The live export market is predominantly a by-product of our wool market," Ms Jarvis said.
"It's up to individual producers as to whether they decide to leave the industry, if we can get support for the processors and we can get those sheep processed, then I am hopeful the impact on the wool industry will be less.
"I do acknowledge some producers will choose to get out of the sheep industry, the impact may well be on our wool industry, however processors are indicating to me that they see opportunities to process those wethers, to process mutton.
"We've got export opportunities across the world for our sheepmeat."
Ms Jarvis also referred to a new free trade agreement with India, a nation which already has a sheep population of 74.2 million and 148.8m goats, according to a 2018 livestock census conducted by India's department of animal husbandry and dairying.
She did not offer an estimated deadline for the phase-out to occur, but said the transition was difficult, and at times, a longer transition period could "undermine the market".
"I don't know what the panel is proposing with regards to phase out, I know the industry would like longer to change over their genetics," Ms Jarvis said.
"I just know that transition is really hard, and what we need is a date and some certainty and some support so that farm businesses and processors can make business decisions now."
For growers the decision to continue producing sheep is based on risk assessment and this has prompted many to reduce numbers significantly already.
Corrigin sheep producer Steven Bolt has previously said everywhere he had been, growers were discussing reducing their sheep numbers.
"For most of these growers if they are going to reduce sheep numbers they are going to remove one mob," Mr Bolt said.
"One mob represents about 25pc of their ewe flock for the majority of these growers.
"It will either be 20 or 25pc and that is where I arrive at my figure of between 25-35pc of sheep will be lost out of the industry in WA."
In mid-June this year, Mr Bolt said, "not everyone will move completely out of sheep, however independent market analyst Episode 3 said it had about 90 respondents from a survey it is conducting and of this, about 40pc were reducing sheep numbers and about 12-15pc were leaving the sheep industry all together.
There are still growers unable to have their lambs processed under booking arrangements, causing the market to remain saturated, with sheep and growers getting less returns as a result.
Many of the types currently shipped live will not be accepted by processors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.