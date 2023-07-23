Farm Weekly
Murray Watt maintains live export stance, Jackie Jarvis looking for new opportunities

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
July 24 2023 - 9:00am
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis said while she felt there had been sufficient improvements to the live export industry, she was focused on getting the best deal for WA producers.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt maintained his stance for the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea at a press conference in Perth last Thursday.

