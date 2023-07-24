A new stud sire is destined for the Muntadgin-based Rockdale Valley stud after the stud purchased a March shorn, Poll Merino ram from the Greenfields stud, Hallett, South Australia, at last week's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.
The Rockdale Valley stud purchased the two-tooth ram which was destined for the Adelaide Merino Ram Sale later this year for $20,000.
Buyer and Rockdale Valley stud principal Brendan Maher said the ram was a good doing ram with a lot of great carcase attributes.
"He also has good bone, a good poll head and good purity," Mr Maher said.
Another thing which attracted Mr Maher to the ram was its breeding.
The ram is by Collinsville Masterbuilt 252, which was purchased by the Greenfields stud for $58,000 at the 2021 Collinsville on-property ram sale.
Mr Maher said he liked the Masterbuilt bloodline and knows how it throws.
"Greenfields had four Masterbuilt sons in their team at this show and they are all the same, so that gives me plenty of confidence in how this ram will breed in the future," Mr Maher said.
The 110 kilogram ram has current wool figures of 20.9 micron, 3.5 SD, 16.9 CV and 98.4 per cent comfort factor.
In the show ring the ram finished fourth in the class for March shorn, strong wool Poll Merino rams showing no more than two permanent teeth, which attracted 26 entries.
