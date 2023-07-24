Farm Weekly
South Australian Merino ram headed to WA's Rockdale Valley stud

By Jodie Rintoul
July 24 2023 - 1:00pm
This Poll Merino ram from the Greenfields stud, Hallett, South Australia, is headed for WA after it was purchased privately by the Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin, for $20,000 at last weeks Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria. With the ram were Greenfields co-principal Rob Sullivan (left)and Rockdale Valley principal Brendan Maher.
A new stud sire is destined for the Muntadgin-based Rockdale Valley stud after the stud purchased a March shorn, Poll Merino ram from the Greenfields stud, Hallett, South Australia, at last week's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria.

