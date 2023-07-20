Frost has been recorded across the state, after many towns in the state reached close to subzero temperatures.
Thursday morning, July 20, Southern Cross shivered through -2.7 degrees, with Pingelly at -1.5C and Merredin at -1.0C degrees.
There have been subzero temperatures for the last week, with July 15 and 16 the coldest overnight temperatures of the week.
Frost has been frequent during June, with Kulin farmer Bryn Davies believing it has been some of the worst frost he's seen in years.
"It's been very bad," Mr Davies said.
"The last week I've just had frost, frost, frost and more frost."
He said the last two years had been quite good on the Kulin farm, and he had almost forgotten what it was like to battle with frost.
Crops don't appear to be growing on Mr Davies farm after "brutal" frost on the third weekend and week of June.
It was hard for Mr Davies to find the words to describe what his paddocks looked like, with the first adjectives unprintable.
He blamed the late seeding as a large factor, as Kulin was looking dry at the start of the year - and Mr Davies tried to wait as late as possible before going into the ground.
Unfortunately, it's a double edged sword.
Walking around his farm in early May, the paddocks were patchy, with barley varying from six leaf to two leaf.
Merredin Rural Supplies agronomist David Keamy mirrored this statement, with crops a few weeks behind where they should be.
Merredan was hit with -1.0C, and Mr Keamy said a lot of farms had been hit with a "good" amount of frost.
He didn't seem too concerned about the frost this early in the season, as it was still early days for the crops.
Unlike further north, he said Merredin was looking "very nice" and had received seven millimetres for the third week of June, while Southern Cross had received about two millimetres - but still had some soil moisture.
Like everyone in the state, he was hoping for some rain.
A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology said frosts were likely to occur when temperatures drop below 2 degrees, on cloudless nights.
For the next seven days, the temperature isn't expecting to drop below zero with little frost potential.
WEATHER THIS WEEK:
On July 15, Hyden dropped to -3.4C.
Newdegate research station reached -3.0C, wandering dropped to -2.8C, and Lake Grace and Cunderdin both dipped to -2.2C.
On July 16 Collie East and Wandering dropped to -3.1C, York saw -3.0C, Brookton saw -2.5C and Beverley and Pingelly saw -2.2C.
Corrigin started the week with -3.0C, and since then, the lowest overnight figures have been between 2.6C in Beverley and 0.4C in York.
