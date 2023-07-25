A new high-tech glasshouse has been unveiled in Albany, making room for critical research in the grains, pasture and horticulture industries.
The $1.3 million facility was unveiled by WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis who described it as a "tremendous asset" for WA research.
Built at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Albany site, it features a controlled environment for year-round use by scientists across grains, pasture and horticulture agronomy, entomology and soils research.
"This new building is a fully-equipped, high-spec, modern facility that assists our scientists to be at the forefront of agricultural research," Ms Jarvis said.
It is anticipated that researchers will double the number of experiments and improve their success rate.
The facility will help open the door to more collaborative research with the public and private sectors.
Albany MLA Rebecca Stephens said the glasshouse highlighted the State government's commitment to keeping WA's world-leading agricultural sector internationally competitive.
"I am thrilled that the Albany office of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has been chosen to house this critical piece of research infrastructure," Ms Stephens said.
The new glasshouse is the latest of research facilities upgraded by government in recent years that includes the Northam Grains Research Facility, South Perth diagnostic laboratories, Merredin laboratories and the Carnarvon Research Station.
Ms Jarvis said the growth of the grains industry in the Great Southern and the south coast regions in recent years underscored the importance of having first-class facilities that could assist with the challenges and the opportunities facing local growers.
"Our government continues to prioritise research and development, with extensive investments in infrastructure and assets across the State to assist our primary industries to remain internationally competitive," Ms Jarvis said.
