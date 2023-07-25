Farm Weekly
Home/News

Albany glasshouse unveiled for grain, pasture and horticulture research

July 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Australias commissioner for soil and land conservation Cec McConnell (left), DPIRD portfolio manager genetic improvement Darshan Sharma, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, DPIRD manager soil science and crop nutrition Chris Gazey and DPIRD crop protection portfolio manager Sally Peltzer, at the glasshouse opening.
Western Australias commissioner for soil and land conservation Cec McConnell (left), DPIRD portfolio manager genetic improvement Darshan Sharma, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, DPIRD manager soil science and crop nutrition Chris Gazey and DPIRD crop protection portfolio manager Sally Peltzer, at the glasshouse opening.

A new high-tech glasshouse has been unveiled in Albany, making room for critical research in the grains, pasture and horticulture industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.