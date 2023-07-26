CBH Group, in partnership with the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) and Leadership WA, is taking applications for 2024 Growing Leaders scholarships.
Valued at $16,445 each, they will allow two regional leaders to participate in Leadership WA's Signature Leadership program.
Designed to extend the pool of growers ready to take on leadership positions within the industry, and even at CBH, the program takes participants on a 10-month journey that embraces leadership far beyond management thinking and teachings.
In a rich learning environment, participants examine current and future issues affecting WA, with access to some of the most insightful and highly regarded leaders, all while discovering their own authentic leadership style.
CBH Group chief stakeholder relations - sustainability and strategy officer Brianna Peake said the program was aligned with its community investment fund objectives of supporting and developing capacity in regional communities.
"CBH takes pride in supporting the leadership development of numerous skilled and talented individuals within our industry and empowering them to further contribute to their communities," Ms Peake said.
"The Growing Leaders Program has so far supported 12 regional leaders since 2018, and we are looking forward to seeing that number grow with the 2024 applicants."
GGA chief executive officer Rikki Foss said the scholarship was designed to take leadership capabilities beyond the individual and the grains sector.
"While this scholarship targets leaders in the grains sector, the nature of regional WA and it's leadership cohort, is that those leaders often play multiple roles within their communities," Ms Foss said.
"In this way the additional capacity and benefits ripple out to the other community groups where these leaders play a role."
Leadership WA chief executive officer Dominique Mecoy reflected on this exceptional opportunity.
"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with the CBH Group and the Grower Group Alliance, which continues to upskill community-minded leaders in WA's grain growing industry," Ms Mecoy said.
"The scholarships provide the important opportunity for regional leaders to connect with diverse leaders from across sectors, backgrounds, and industries.
"The recipients have exceptionally contributed to their cohorts, this includes portraying the true complexities of agriculture in WA, from challenges to future-focused areas of growth and diversification.
"Aligning with Leadership WA's mission, these leaders continue to pay forward their learnings from the Signature Leadership Program to empower meaningful change within their communities and the agriculture industry as a whole."
This will be the seventh cohort and the scholarship is open to anyone involved in a graingrowing business in WA, who has demonstrated grower group and community involvement.
Applications close on Monday, September 4.
Go to gga.org.au/activity/cbh-growing-leaders-scholarship for more information on the scholarship.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.