CBH Group and Grower Ground Alliance taking scholarship applications

July 26 2023 - 1:00pm
CBH Group chief stakeholder relations sustainability and strategy officer, Brianna Peake, said the co-operative embraced upskilling regional leaders via the Growing Leadership Program.
CBH Group, in partnership with the Grower Group Alliance (GGA) and Leadership WA, is taking applications for 2024 Growing Leaders scholarships.

