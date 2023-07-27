Farm Weekly
Home/News

Corrigin Farm Improvement Group and Chatfields Tree Nursery offer seedling advice

July 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large crowd gathered at the recent CFIG event, Tree Planting Tips and Tricks, which offered practical advice and knowledge on the latest tree planters, planning and plant selection.
A large crowd gathered at the recent CFIG event, Tree Planting Tips and Tricks, which offered practical advice and knowledge on the latest tree planters, planning and plant selection.

It's the ideal time of year for seedlings to be planted in wet soil and Chatfields Tree Nursery's Dustin McCreery has been busy travelling the State delivering seedlings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.