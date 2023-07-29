Farm Weekly
Corrigin Farm Improvement Group's Pottiputki hand planters for hire

July 29 2023 - 10:00am
Poster kids for new planters
The Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) now has 15 new Pottiputki hand planters available for hire, as many members are looking to plant more trees.

