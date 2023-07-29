Poster kids for new planters

The Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) now has 15 new Pottiputki hand planters available for hire, as many members are looking to plant more trees.
The Pottiputkis were purchased with the help of bushfire recovery funding, provided through the Wheatbelt Development Commission and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
Bree and Jamon Poultney, Corrigin, made the most of their school holiday helpers seven-year-old Toby, Isla (5) and Flynn, almost 3, planting 2500 trees as a trial to regenerate some salty country and utilise as additional sheep feed.
Tree planting has become a priority for a lot of Wheatbelt landholders, a shift recognised by CFIG which expanded its capacity to hire out hand planters with its new red range.
The group has also owned two large mechanical Chatfields planters for more than 35 years, which are scheduled to undergo much needed refurbishments with Chatfields later this year.
Funds generated by CFIG's community crop will cover the cost of these refurbishments.
The community crop, now in its fourth season and the group acknowledged and thanked the Shire of Corrigin for the opportunity to take on the Rockview lease.
All types of planters are available for hire.
To book: Email admin@cfig.org.au
