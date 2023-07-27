Farm Weekly
CWA members celebrate at 99th State Conference

By Perri Polson
July 27 2023 - 7:00pm
The Country Women's Association of WA's 99th State Conference official opening was held at the Novotel Langley in Perth on Tuesday night of last week.

