The Country Women's Association of WA's 99th State Conference official opening was held at the Novotel Langley in Perth on Tuesday night of last week.
Guests and members from more than 120 branches from WA attended the annual event.
Guest speakers shared their contributions in bettering the lives of women and the wider community.
Awards, scholarships and bursaries were all announced as well as the highlight of the event, the recipients of honorary life memberships.
This year two life members were recognised - Gloria Campbell, Wanneroo branch and Heather Allen, Champion Bay branch.
