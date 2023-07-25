Markets are still trying to digest what recent developments in the Black Sea mean for global grain trade.
When Russia announced it would not extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) with Ukraine, several experts speculated that Russia was trying to strong arm the global community into removing SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) sanctions, and restart a Russian ammonia pipeline that runs through Ukraine, and the grain corridor would restart in due course.
However, since then Russia has started to destroy main Ukrainian ports connecting the country to the Black Sea.
After Ukrainian ports were hit by Russian missiles and Russia's Ministry of Defence warned that all vessels travelling to Ukraine's Black Sea ports would be considered as potential carriers of military cargo, Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat prices soared eight per cent - trading at 725USc/bu, or A$391/tonne.
This was the highest trading level of CBoT wheat since a spike in mid-June and previously in February this year, said Rabobank senior grains analyst Dennis Voznesenski.
Last Friday, Australian graingrowers saw an increase in wheat prices - with most growers (39.1pc out of 371 surveyed) reporting an $11-20/t increase in wheat prices.
Since then, prices have subdued but the volatility in the market hasn't disappeared.
Ukraine exports between 4.5-7 million tonnes of grain a year and between 1.3-3.7mt is through the Black Sea passage.
Prior to the Russia-Ukraine War, prices of wheat were largely dictated by weather and changes in demand, but now geopolitics play a more crucial role in pricing.
"Prices are now about what political interference does to export availability," Mr Voznesenski said.
"These new important market drivers are not going away - it's not just about the weather, it's about what Putin or Zelenskyy is going to do."
In the past year, Ukraine has invested a lot of money into alternative transport for wheat exports through Western Ukraine - by rail, road and river ports.
The Black Sea deep ocean ports account for about 46pc of grain exports, but Mr Voznesenski said in theory a considerable amount, if not all, of next year's crop could be exported through Western Ukraine if they continued to expand at such a rapid pace.
"The challenge is that it's more expensive to move it all the way to Western Ukraine, as opposed to putting it into those deep ocean ports around Odessa," he said.
"If you have higher freight costs, there are less margins for farmers.
"And less margins for farmers means that eventually there will be less planting and lower production."
Green Square Agro Reporting director Mike Lee said the Ukraine wheat harvest outlook continued to improve, with a yield of about 4.12t/ha.
Alternative export routes can be time consuming, and more expensive, which may make buyers of Ukrainian grain - mainly the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia - consider other grain exporters.
This is an attractive advantage Australia has, as a reliable and predictable exporter.
"Whenever there's something that supports global pricing, it'll make our grain more competitive," Mr Voznesenski said.
"I think with all this volatility, it will add to how much business is being done for Australia."
IKON Commodities chief executive officer Ole Houe said the market had almost "completely discounted" the Russia/Ukraine war and the impact of it because of the BSGI.
He believed this time was different, however was still of the opinion that Russia would "walk back their rhetoric" again and re-open the export corridor that will temper prices globally.
Experts are split on this issue, with Mr Voznesenski believing given the bombing of key Ukrainian ports, Russia would not back down.
"I was initially thinking in the first two days that this could just be a Russian negotiation tactic, but that was assuming they wouldn't actually hit Ukrainian ports," Mr Voznesenski said.
He said the cessation of the corridor coincided with "very dry weather" in Canada and the European Union, which is impacting the wheat and corn crops.
"This makes the importance of the Russian/Ukrainian grain flows more urgent and important than before," Mr Houe said.
If there is a drought in Europe, this could dry up the river Ukraine is now relying on to export grain.
"If they can't get larger vessels into there, that will be supportive of pricing globally," Mr Voznesenski said.
"That means the amount of grain they can get out of Ukraine through the new alternative route to the Black Sea will be reduced."
Mr Houe said global prices had found a new and higher level than before the latest Russia/Ukraine developments, however he believed it would take a while before it had a positive result for Australia.
"It is worth noting though that in most States, apart from WA and SA, most of Aussie grain was already relatively expensive compared to global grain prices, so global prices can move up a bit further before Aussie grain is really competitive again," he said.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
