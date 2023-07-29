TWO new growers have been elected to the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Western Region Panel for the first time, joining the seven returning members, who together will help guide priorities for research, development and extension (RD&E) investments to deliver enduring profitability to graingrowers.
The newest members, experienced Bencubbin graingrower Nick Gillett and progressive Calingiri graingrower and industry leader John Young were both excited to join the panel.
When Farm Weekly talked to them both, their enthusiasm for farming and furthering GRDC research was evident.
Mr Gillett is a third-generation farmer who crops 14,000 hectares in the eastern Wheatbelt and has been involved with GRDC for many years.
Mr Gillett has been a part of the GRDC Regional Cropping Solutions Network, which is an advisory group that encourages growers to voice local farming concerns and put forward research ideas, and has also been on the National Variety Trial panel.
Mr Gillett was incredibly passionate about farming "first and foremost", but also furthering research to help farmers improve sustainability within the grains industry.
"That means research that increases production and profitability, but also sustainability - longer term production needs to be matched with longer term environmental sustainability," Mr Gillett said.
He hoped to continue the things the Western Panel had been doing well - including engaging with local farmers and developing research to combat farming constraints.
"I'm keen to embrace the work GRDC Western Panel has started and get tangible value back to growers," Mr Gillett said.
His crops were "balanced on a knife edge" at the moment, with July not delivering as much rain as Mr Gillett had hoped.
The farm was slightly below average on rainfall for the year and Mr Gillett was hoping for some more significant rainfall events in the coming weeks.
Mr Young farms 6000ha of canola, wheat, barley and export hay - although he wasn't farming export hay this year.
This is the first time he has been involved with GRDC, after becoming motivated to "give back" to the grains industry and help shape WA's grains research.
It is something Mr Young has always wanted to do, but it has taken time for him to position his farming business to allow him time to focus on the GRDC role.
He was looking forward to being involved in the various research projects GRDC had across WA.
"I think there is potential for more research to be targeted at this medium to high rainfall zone in Kwinana West, but we'll be evaluating and looking at projects that go across the whole State," Mr Young said.
He also had a keen interest in agricultural technology and using digital technology on farms - which he identified as a growth area for GRDC.
The Calingiri farm was looking a little dry, with July rainfall below average this year.
"We're still holding out hope that we can get somewhere near average," Mr Young said.
At the end of July, the Western Panel is off to Adelaide to meet up with the other GRDC panel members from across the country, which is a great opportunity for growers to network and trade ideas.
Mr Young said he was looking forward to meeting the other members and getting "straight into" his new GRDC role.
GRDC chairman John Woods said the incoming panel members brought a diversity of skillsets and knowledge which would complement the experience of returning members.
"The GRDC board was highly impressed with the calibre of applicants and this reflects the industry-wide value and respect placed on the GRDC Regional Panel system," Mr Woods said.
"What we were looking for was a balance of expertise and experience with a geographic spread that represented the grains industry and could offer considered and insightful advice on industry needs and priorities."
Mr Woods said the GRDC Regional Panel system played a critical role identifying and prioritising local, regional and national grains industry issues informed by their industry networks and firsthand understanding.
"We are confident that we have landed with a panel that will help GRDC continue to deliver innovative and targeted - as well as strategic and transformational - RD&E investments," he said.
In welcoming the incoming members, GRDC Western Panel chairman Darrin Lee said it was also timely to recognise the significant time, effort and commitment of those panel members who were stepping down after representing their industry.
"We say farewell to my longstanding deputy chair Jules Alvaro and well-known researcher John Blake, who have both made outstanding contributions to the grains industry through their involvement with the GRDC Western Region Panel," Mr Lee said.
"Their insight, experience and understanding of the issues and constraints facing western Australian graingrowers helped to ensure that GRDC RD&E investments were developed and designed to meet the onfarm needs of growers as well as address some of the challenges beyond the farmgate.
"On behalf of the western panel and the broader GRDC organisation I would like to say a very genuine thank you for their commitment to the cause.
"They leave our State and this region's graingrowers in a better position thanks to some great RD&E."
The returning panelists are: Perth-based agronomist Craig Brown, Esperance agronomist Quenten Knight, Perth-based wheat breeder Daniel Mullan, Wickepin graingrower Gary Lang, Coorow graingrower Juliet McDonald, Perth-based researcher Richard Williams and Calingiri graingrower Suzanne Woods.
Mr Lee continues as chairman.
One of the first commitments of the new panel will be the annual GRDC spring tour.
This tour involves travelling to meet with regional growers, advisers and researchers, to understand the opportunities and constraints facing different areas of the western region.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
