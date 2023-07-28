Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

CBH achieves carbon neutral certification in trial

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
July 28 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A field of barley: the barley from the trial will be sold to customers to produce about 200 million bottles of beer.
A field of barley: the barley from the trial will be sold to customers to produce about 200 million bottles of beer.

THE CBH Group has become the first grain marketer in Australia to achieve carbon neutral certification for a product under the Federal government's Climate Active program in a recent trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.