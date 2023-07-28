THE CBH Group has become the first grain marketer in Australia to achieve carbon neutral certification for a product under the Federal government's Climate Active program in a recent trial.
The Climate Active program provides organisations that demonstrate their commitment to measuring, reducing, and offsetting emissions with carbon neutral certification.
The Carbon Active carbon neutral certification is one of the most rigorous in the world, built upon international best-practice standards and Greenhouse Gas Protocol.
As part of a trial, CBH's marketing and trading division teamed up with 12 WA graingrowers, agricultural consultants Farmanco, and independent contractors Ben White and Richard Brake to certify 10,000 tonnes of malt barley.
The barley will be sold to customers to produce about 200 million bottles of beer.
The low emission barley will unlock a new market for Australian grain, and is a promising step to increase the value of WA-grown grain.
CBH Group sustainability lead Jane Wardle said it was a milestone achievement for the co-operative, which is committed to connecting WA growers with high value customers.
She said it was becoming "increasingly critical" for overseas CBH customers to quantify and reduce the level of emissions produced within their supply chains to reduce their carbon footprints and meet consumer expectations.
"As a key global exporter of grain, we're noticing significant growth in demand for sustainably produced grain," Ms Wardle said.
"It presents an exciting opportunity for WA growers, who are already recognised as relatively low carbon emitters compared to several competitors, and are well positioned to become key suppliers into this growing market."
To achieve the Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard, growers involved in the trial worked alongside their consultants to calculate the carbon emitted in the production of the barley from paddock to port.
These 12 growers were each interested in learning more about their farm's greenhouse gas emissions and carbon measurement before becoming involved in this trial.
"Greenhouse gases generated through grain growing make up a major portion of total emissions in the production of food," Ms Wardle said.
"Decarbonising food and beverage products requires partnership across the complete supply chain, and this trial demonstrates how WA growers and industry can work together to unlock new and valuable opportunities, while limiting our environmental impact."
Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) generated from the Peniup Private Conservation Reserve Project in WA's Great Southern were purchased to offset any remaining emissions generated from grain production through to delivery to a CBH port.
