Three Springs Shire farmers, the Bones, about being a young farming family.

Jasmine Peart
July 31 2023 - 9:00am
Ashley Bone and son Liam, 4, looking at the soil profile the farm has a mixed soil type from good yellow loamy sand to pretty horrible white sand, as well as good gravel country, red loam and red clay.
LITTLE Liam Bone, at the age of four and a half years, has an infectious enthusiasm for farming that he definitely gets from his parents.

