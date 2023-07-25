"Welcome to your country"
That opening line at the 'Let farmers keep farming' meeting by WAFarmers president John Hassell received a thundering round of applause from the 650 strong crowd which packed into the Katanning Leisure Centre on Monday.
Audience members travelled from across the State to attend the WAFarmers meeting, which was later labelled as a rally by many, to discuss how the industry can galvanise itself to fight against Labor's proposal to ban live sheep exports by sea, as well as deal with and gain some clarity around the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act.
While members of The Nationals WA, Liberal Party and key farming representative groups were out in full force, the seats reserved by Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti were left noticeably bare, with the only Labor MP fronting up to the heated crowd being Agricultural Region MLC Darren West.
Mr Hassell said the "avalanche of things" coming at the agricultural industry, particularly in WA, were impacting the mental health of our farmers
"Rabobank recently did a survey on wellbeing and how people are feeling and across all of the country the wellbeing feeling has been a bit lower, but in WA it's been absolutely negative," Mr Hassell said.
"Now that's a really bad indictment of the situation right across the country.
"We have the live trade which is being banned on the basis of emotion, rather than on fact and science.
"We have the ACH Act which is designed to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, but too many of us feel like is a methodology for extracting money out of us year after year and stopping us from farming on our farms, which is not what the intent of the legislation was meant to be.
"We have increased biosecurity at a Federal level, which is another $50 million on top of what we already pay in biosecurity.
"We have a heavy vehicle road user charge which is an increase of 5 per cent a year for the next three years.
"Then of course we have the Voice which, disappointingly, will divide us, whether it gets up or not."
Live export
Questions as to whether the Federal Agriculture Minister is acting within his powers in banning the live sheep export trade were suggested by a few of the audience members, who were dismayed by the fact that the trade, which currently complies with Australia's laws, will be made redundant by the government if Labor is re-elected in 2025.
Mr Hassell, who along with fellow president of Pastoralists and Graziers' Associaton (PGA) of WA Tony Seabrook announced he had committed to "tromp the halls of Parliament" at least twice between now and the end of the year, said those opposed to the live sheep trade continued to use social license concept as a tool to overrule Australia's democratic system of government.
"Sadly, social license is something that has been invoked by people who believe democracy has failed them, so they'll bring up social license to get what they want," Mr Hassell said.
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud, who participated in the live export panel, took aim at Mr Watt, as well as Ms Jarvis who he said had declared her support for the live export trade, but not demonstrated it.
"Not only did he (Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt) not show you respect by not being here today, he hasn't even fronted up to our trading partners in the Middle East to explain to them about why he is phasing out their food security," Mr Littleproud said.
"He had the courage to send his own department there...but sent them to the wrong agency in Kuwait and Qatar, causing us international embarrassment.
"So those are the challenges that we've got - not just with ideology, but the competence of a government that doesn't have the courage of their own conviction, not to just stand in front of you, but to stand in front of the world and explain their why."
Despite the looming ban on the live exports industry, it wasn't all bad news with the Federal Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson highlighting that Australia had recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudia Arabia, the biggest live export market in the world which takes eight million sheep annually
"We are very hopeful that in October we will have our first boat going to Saudi Arabia in 11 years," Mr Wilson said.
Mr Wilson said Morocco also presented several opportunities for Australia, saying the country was "desperate to import our live animals" and pointing out the usefulness of forming a trading relationship with the country which sits on two thirds of the world's phosphate reserves.
National Farmers' Federation (NFF) vice president David Jochinke said the live export debate had unified the whole of Australia's agricultural industry in defending the trade.
"People traditionally wouldn't necessarily get into the fight - but they realise that this fight is important because it's starting to attack some of the grassroots of what we do," Mr Jochinke said
"What we do is legal.
"We should be proud we run companies and businesses and we abide by the law, but when the law changes for no reason, other than somebody's whim - not based on science, that's when we really need to stand up and have our voices heard and make sure it's loud."
ACH Act
Fireworks erupted when discussions began around the ACH Act, with the team from Bailiwick Legal doing their best to answer the audience's questions around land owners' obligations under the new legislation, which affects every WA property owner of more than 1100 square metres.
Mr Jonchinke said every other State was watching WA with an "eagle eye" to see how the legislation unfolded, how Western Australians reacted to it and what they do about it.
"This, in some regards, is the canary in the coal mine, of what may happen if the ACH Act goes through as it's currently proposed," Mr Jochinke said
"The fear and hysteria has definitely escalated, so we have to cut through that and actually get down to what is the intent of all of these policies.
"We need to make sure that there is some real common sense and action that comes out of today's meeting."
Liberal MP for the Mining and Pastoral Region Neil Thomson gave an impassioned speech, labelling the act as an "intrusive and debilitating piece of legislation", saying it was already driving a wedge between traditional landowners and the broader community.
A petition launched by Mr Thomson to delay implementation of the act by six months was rejected by Premier Roger Cook days before the new legislation came into effect on July 1.
"I stand with Aboriginal people, I stand for Aboriginal culture," Mr Thomson said.
"The Labor Party does not have a monopoly on standing with Aboriginal people, but we will not stand for the incompetence of the Labor Party."
Mr Thomson said the act fundamentally changed the relationship between the proponent government and the traditional owners.
"It sets up and centres on these LACHS (Local Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Services) to police the act in a way which I believe will be destructive to the relationship between landholders and land users across the State over the long-term," he said.
"We have set up entities which are going to have the incentive to police that very closely, because the fines that are received and the fees will go directly to those entities."
While 57 of 59 applications presented in the 2021 financial year under the previous Aboriginal cultural heritage legislation were approved, Mr Thomson said the new legislative system would have tens of thousands of applications, with $86 million already accounted for in fee revenue in the State Budget.
"Where does that $86 million come from?" Mr Thomson said.
"It will come from you (the farmers), it will come from tradies who have to dig trenches in order to deliver power to their services, it will come from the prospectors."
Following Justice John Chaney's decision to change the definition of 'Aboriginal Cultural Heritage' to include intangible elements in 2015, Mr Thomson said the legislative reform was necessary due to a fundamental change to the way in which the Department of Aboriginal Affairs could manage the Aboriginal Heritage Act.
"What we saw, instead of creating a collaboration - something that was educative, something that focussed on the big projects like the Junkan Gorges, we see something that defines everything down - like those Tier 2 activities, which are very minimal activities."
Mr Thomson said with 40,000 ACH sites already registered across the State, the impact of the new legislation was considerable and would also impact WA's sovereign risk as a place for investment.
He said the State opposition planned to move a disallowance motion in State Parliament, which would provide WA's Labor MPs an opportunity to reverse the laws.
"That disallowance motion has to be debated before October 18," Mr Thomson said.
"Every regional Labor member can stand with us, and it will only take four (of them) to move the disallowance motion that will overturn these laws.
"There is an opportunity to stop this and start again and go back to the drawing board."
At the meeting Mr Thomson also announced he had launched another e-Petition, expressing dismay at the proposal for another regional Legislative Assembly seat in WA to be abolished through the joining of the seat of Moore and North West Central, which are both currently held by The Nationals WA MPs Merome Beard and the party's leader Shane Love.
"This is again taking representation away from the bush," Mr Thomson said.
Act confusion
While attempting to help audience members understand their responsibilities under the new ACH Act, Bailiwick Legal solicitor Matilda Lloyd said the government had not provided a clear definition in regards to what constituted "intangible" Aboriginal cultural heritage under the new act.
"We know that Aboriginal cultural heritage is defined at tangible and intangible elements that are important to Aboriginal people, but there's no further definition about what that includes," Ms Lloyd said.
"The key point here is the act refers to places, objects, places, ancestral remains, cultural landscapes.
"They give some examples but the waterways, for instance, where the Wagyl supposedly lives is an Aboriginal place, so it contains tangible elements that are important to Aboriginal people and if you harm them there is a penalty."
MOTIONS CARRIED AT THE WAFARMERS MEETING:
Motion 1
'Western Australian farmers call on the Federal Government to recognise the importance of live exports to the State's sheep producers and allow the trade to continue.'
Motion 2
'The State Government is to exempt freehold farmland that has been disturbed, developed or cultivated from needing to undertake further surveys once the property has been surveyed.'
Motion 3
'The State Government amend the Act to recognise that Intangible Cultural Heritage identified across freehold farmland will not impose restrictions on land usage.'
Motion 4
'Supports the notion that freehold property rights extinguishes cultural heritage.'
