Farmers fight for future of live sheep by sea trade

By Tamara Hooper
July 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Federal Natonal Party leader David Littleproud makes a point at the public meeting in Katanning on Monday afternoon, attended by an estimated 650 people.
WITH many sheep producers in Western Australia contemplating their future decisions in the lead up to ram selling season, the public meeting in Katanning on Monday, co-ordinated by WAFarmers, showed they were not willing to just roll over and accept the Federal government's policy to phase-out live sheep exports by sea.

