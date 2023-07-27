No meat preference for global exporters

MUTTON dressed as lamb, lamb dressed as mutton?
For global exporters there doesn't seem to be a preference, with the appetite for Australian sheepmeat skyrocketing into uncharted territory - and it's growing.
Australia exported 103,571 tonnes of mutton in the first six months of the year, according to Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA).
That's 53 per cent more than year-ago levels and the highest volume on record.
Western Australia alone contributed 21,575t to the market, up a whopping 105pc.
China remained the country's top destination for mutton, increasing export volumes by 94pc.
Malaysia was the second biggest importer, which like China, overtook the United States.
It was a similar story for lamb, as exports crept to an all time 93,825t high (up 7pc), of which 18,619t (down 21pc) was from the west coast.
Again, China knocked the US down a peg to cement top spot with a 39pc surge and South Korea lifted to third.
Until this year, the US had been the biggest market for Australian lamb every year, with the exception of 2019-2020.
MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson said exports had been on a relatively consistent upward trend since the end of 2021.
However, the biggest spike was seen this year, even beyond last season's already strong numbers.
"2023 has been particularly strong, but it has been a gradual build up over the past few years," Mr Jackson said.
"Compared to the east coast, more of WA's sheepmeat exports go to China - in 2023 so far it is 34pc lamb and 60pc mutton for WA, compared to 21pc and 44pc for Australia overall."
So what exactly is driving demand?
According to Mr Jackson there were many reasons.
First, a slight fall in exports to the US brought the export price down slightly, making it more attractive to importers in China and Malaysia.
Second, the end of lockdowns in China has led to consumers wanting to spend the big bucks, particularly in food service, where much of Australia's mutton ends up.
Finally, New Zealand sheepmeat exports are below previous peaks and shifts in land use coupled with high input costs may impact future production.
"New Zealand is our main competitor in the China market, so the softer underside has marginally increased demand for Australian products," Mr Jackson said.
"There is slightly lower demand from the US, which is linked with consumer confidence.
"That's fortunate, because consumer confidence in the US looks to be ticking up slightly, particularly as American inflation steadily decreases."
Unless you have a crystal ball, it is difficult to predict whether or not the soaring demand will continue.
Released in July, MLA's sheep projections forecasted mutton production to remain on the up for another two years at least.
More broadly, Mr Jackson expected the trend of increasing sheepmeat production will continue.
However, it might be that lamb exports begins to spike compared to mutton, or the reverse.
"It is very hard to forecast that actual split," he said.
At Beaufort River Meats, in the Great Southern, the average mix is a 40pc lamb and 60pc mutton kill, which equates to just over 5000-head mutton per week.
Beaufort River Meats general manager Kel Whitehouse said heavier mutton last season, resulted in an increase of those processed into either carcase production or cutting.
"China was the main market, but as the prices started to slide other markets opened up," Mr Whitehouse said.
"Markets seem to be flooded with an oversupply of meat due to increased production, prices have fallen and markets are bidding on a downward scale."
According to Mr Whitehouse, new season mutton kill would depend on factors including:
