Farm Weekly
Home/News

MLA releases latest sheep and lamb export data

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No meat preference for global exporters
No meat preference for global exporters

MUTTON dressed as lamb, lamb dressed as mutton?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.