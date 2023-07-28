Wild dogs have a long-held reputation of destroying sheep and the livelihoods of farmers and pastoralists, however in the Northam Shire, it is domesticated dogs that livestock producers are keeping an eye out for after a string of deadly attacks.
At least 100 sheep were killed and two dogs euthanased from May to June, as the result of four separate incidents on four farms.
Other offending dogs have been tentatively identified and investigations are continuing.
Chris Wyhoon and his wife Jennifer run 700 Dohne ewes at Bakers Hill, 70 kilometres east of Perth.
The Wyhoons have been farming cattle and prime lambs in the area for a decade and reported their first domestic dog attack in 2021.
Since then the problem has only escalated, with livestock losses including ewes, lambs and pregnancies estimated at more than $25,000.
The couple's biggest loss in a single incident was about 35 ewes and their lambs worth $12,000.
Last year, two dogs also attacked a mob of single lambing ewes and killed 17 ewes, 11 lambs and left five lambs orphaned.
Another 10 ewes, twin-scanned in lamb the month before, also lost most of their pregnancies from the stress of being attacked.
"We only run a small operation, with 600 to 700 breeding ewes run across seven different lease blocks," Mr Wyhoon said.
"When something comes around and takes $12,000 of your income in a year, that's the difference between making and losing money.
"Then you've basically worked all year, taken all that risk for nothing because you're still behind the eight ball.
"Worse than the financial cost, is the trauma we see from what's left behind, with the sight 'not pretty'."
Living 5km out of town, Mr Wyhoon sees and hears about stray or pet dogs running loose around town, nearly every day.
He said farmers could be hit in a real hard way, if and when those animals found their way into a paddock with livestock.
"People don't think their pet dog is capable of doing something like that, but we know they are," Mr Wyhoon said.
"They can travel up to 5km in 20 minutes.
"Most dogs don't attack by themselves - it is when they get into that pack mentality their mindset changes.
"If it isn't the dogs that kill then it is all the stress involved that does, especially at this time of year with lambing."
Mr Wyhoon admitted there were concerns in the lead-up to lambing season with scanning at 175 per cent and an "enormous" number of twins expected.
He said twin-scanned mobs did not stand a chance against the dogs.
"Once they are in a paddock, a big dog can move real quick and can do serious damage within half an hour," Mr Wyhoon said.
"Because I work mostly off-farm, I'm sometimes only checking sheep this time of year every second day on those outer blocks - I have no chance.
"Even if I was full-time farming and had 4000 to 5000ha of crop, I would be flat out doing that anyway."
So what could be done to stop the attacks?
Mr Wyhoon said first and foremost pet owners needed to be educated.
He said if they knew they could be convicted, fined up to $10,000 and have to pay compensation, it might change attitudes.
"There are a lot more dogs around town because people got dogs when COVID came along," Mr Wyhoon said.
Mr Wyhoon said the small Northam Shire ranger team was kept busy.
"When the new dog act changes come in, the onus will be put on the Shire to complete all the licensing and accreditation for people who need a dog permit, so less resources going into dog control."
NORTHAM Shire has linked the increase in dog attacks on livestock with population growth and residents not confining their pets.
"Our Shire is unique with its close proximity to the metropolitan area while maintaining a rural/country lifestyle, making it an attractive destination to live," said Northam Shire president Chris Antonio.
"People who have relocated or are visiting from a metropolitan area are often unaware that their beloved pets could pose a serious risk to livestock and when provided with an opportunity, may leave the property to chase things."
The process to capture the offending dogs in the May-June incidents included setting up traps in partnership with the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Attractions and utilising surveillance cameras, which can be monitored remotely 24-7.
Mr Antonio said the Shire continued to promote the message:
"Dogs must be confined to your property as required by legislation and to reduce the potential for an incident to occur, which could harm them or other animals," he said.
He reminded dog owners to remain vigilant and confine their pets to their property at all times.
"In addition, owners are reminded of the legislative requirement to have their dogs microchipped and to register them with the relevant local government authority in which they live," Mr Antonio said.
"Any person who sees wandering dogs are encouraged to report it to the Shire of Northam Rangers Services so that investigations can be undertaken."
