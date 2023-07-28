Farm Weekly
Northam Shire livestock producers counting losses after dog attacks

By Brooke Littlewood
July 28 2023 - 10:00am
Northam livestock producer Chris Wyhoon estimated losses - including ewes, lambs and pregnancies - to be at more than $25,000.
Wild dogs have a long-held reputation of destroying sheep and the livelihoods of farmers and pastoralists, however in the Northam Shire, it is domesticated dogs that livestock producers are keeping an eye out for after a string of deadly attacks.

