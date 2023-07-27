Farm Weekly
Shire of Augusta Margaret River to host Regenerative Agriculture Conference

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
July 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Shire of Augusta Margaret River chief executive Stephanie Addison-Brown speaking to a local farmer in Rosa Glen.
Shire of Augusta Margaret River chief executive Stephanie Addison-Brown speaking to a local farmer in Rosa Glen.

AS agriculture is a strong part of the South West's identity, accounting for about 16 per cent of employment in the region, it is fitting that the Shire of Augusta Margaret River will host this year's Regenerative Agriculture Conference, in partnership with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

