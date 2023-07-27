AS agriculture is a strong part of the South West's identity, accounting for about 16 per cent of employment in the region, it is fitting that the Shire of Augusta Margaret River will host this year's Regenerative Agriculture Conference, in partnership with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
To take place on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7, guests have the option of attending one of two full-day workshops prior to the conference, as well as a field trip after the conference.
Shire of Augusta Margaret River chief executive Stephanie Addison-Brown said as an agricultural region with a strong focus on sustainability, it was a great opportunity to initiate the conference.
"We're bringing together leading farmers and researchers from across WA, Australia and even overseas to share their insights, so it's a huge opportunity for primary producers to broaden their thinking and interrogate other approaches," Ms Addison-Brown said.
To be held in the HEART community precinct, farmers and agronomists will address issues ranging from building soil carbon, the most promising farming approaches for producing healthy food, rehydrating landscapes, increasing biodiversity and gaining resilience to climate change.
Keynote speakers include agricultural researcher Terry McCosker, US agricultural leader Gabe Brown, pasture ecologist Dr Judi Earl and local, innovative farmers Di and Ian Haggerty.
The field day will showcase diverse approaches to regenerative agriculture in action in the region.
"Depending on which option you choose, you might visit the Three Ryan's Farm in Manjimup to learn about their diverse horticulture, livestock and poultry operation, or visit the Landsmith Home Farm in Margaret River to see holistic grazing in action, alongside agroforestry and waterway revegetation," Ms Addison-Brown said.
The two workshops, designed to provide in-depth training on some of the key concepts in regenerative agriculture, will focus on multispecies pastures and how grazing methods can help farmer's build their soil and profitability.
With farmers responsible for the majority of non-urban and non-forested land in the South West, Ms Addison-Brown said the conference would highlight opportunities for best practice land management that also builds farm resilience.
"In the South West the interest in regenerative agriculture comes on the back of a broader awareness about the importance of biodiversity, climate change, soil carbon, hydrated landscapes, and long-term profitability of farming enterprises," she said.
"The South West is home to some really innovative farmers, and with a drying climate this innovation will continue to be needed well into the future.
"In our shire alone we have dairy farmers working to separate out the solid cake from effluent for repurposing as a fertiliser - we have farmers and viticulturalists reducing chemical inputs via organic farming methods, or other practices that build soil microbiology to unlock minerals - we've got various approaches to grazing that build soil carbon, and pasture raised chickens that are part of a holistic management approach."
Other partners for the event include Perth NRM, RegenWA, South West NRM and Business Events Perth.
More information: Go to Regen2023.com.au
