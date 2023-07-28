The many Western Australians who attended GrainGrowers Limited Innovation Generation Conference in Adelaide, South Australia, last week is testament to how WA's agricultural sector is burgeoning with young, bright and motivated individuals.
The focus of this year's event, for 18-35-year-olds, was Driving Forward: looking at where Australian ag is headed and what's steering this innovation.
Innovation Generation working group member and InterGrain Wheatbelt territory manager Georgia Trainor said WA's large showing was indicative of how more young people were becoming involved in the sector in the west.
"Agriculture in WA is a happening place to be, especially in our grains sector, so that's encouraging a lot of young people to get involved and attend networking events like this," Ms Trainor said.
"I think the large WA cohort is also representative of the fact that many young people are coming back to their family farms and back into the industry in general."
A GrainGrowers Limited spokesperson said WA accounted for about a quarter of the conference's 200 attendees, which included about 15 members from the South East Premium Wheatgrowers Association's (SEPWA) Youth in Ag group.
Many guests capitalised on their trip to South Australia, taking the opportunity to visit local growers and touch base with their interstate colleagues.
WA's strong showing wasn't just limited to its attendees, with 2022 Young Farmer of the Year Brad Egan, Scaddan, presenting on how to use precision ag and variable rate technology on farm.
"You hear a lot about variable rate, but you don't see that many success stories of people using it, so that was a useful presentation," Ms Trainor said.
The carbon panel included well-known Western Australians, farmer Bob Nixon and Rabobank's head of sustainable business development Crawford Taylor, who answered questions about carbon farming and what the industry's journey to carbon neutrality might look like.
Ms Trainor said her highlight was the Women in Agriculture panel, held on the final day.
"The panel spoke about some of the challenges experienced by women working in the industry,'' she said.
"Their discussion also ended up being about more than women in ag it was about encouraging diversity and inclusion across the industry, for people of all different backgrounds, religions, ethnicities and sexuality."
This view was further strengthened by the Ability Agriculture session, on agriculture being inclusive and an acceptable career path for people living with a disability.
Guests also had the option to attend tours, including a Viterra port tour, Joe White Maltings, Pirate Life Brewery and a John Deere Digital workshop.
With inventions such as ChatGPT demonstrating the speed at which technology is moving and the likelihood of it having a much greater influence on industries in the future, GrainGrowers chairman Rhys Turton said this year's theme was on the money.
"Because the conference was really about next generation ag, one of our main speakers was futurist Steve Marantino, who provided the audience with a bit of insight into the power of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, where AI learning is heading and how it relates to agriculture," Mr Turton said.
"Overall, we were pleased with how the event went - it was well attended, had great momentum and a good contingent from WA."
