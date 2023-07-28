Farm Weekly

Innovation Generation a hit with WA young guns

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
July 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Women in Agriculture panel at last weeks Innovation Generation Conference held in Adelaide. Photo by: AGSOCIAL.
The Women in Agriculture panel at last weeks Innovation Generation Conference held in Adelaide. Photo by: AGSOCIAL.

The many Western Australians who attended GrainGrowers Limited Innovation Generation Conference in Adelaide, South Australia, last week is testament to how WA's agricultural sector is burgeoning with young, bright and motivated individuals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.