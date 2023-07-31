IF you live in rural or remote Western Australia, chances are you're all too familiar with: "Can you hear me now? Hold on, I'll try and find more service."
And that's if you're lucky - in many instances you could be sent straight to voicemail without even hearing a dial tone.
Mobile phone black spots have been a huge concern for people out in the bush with poor coverage presenting safety concerns and disrupting business.
But new partnerships between two of Australia's biggest telco providers and Elon Musk-led SpaceX satellite company could fill in connectivity gaps across the country's vast landscape.
While it won't happen overnight, the partnerships would be a game changer for WA's agricultural sector, with access to satellite-based data, voice and SMS services via Starlink.
Optus became the latest player to team up with Starlink about a fortnight ago, after rival Telstra made a similar announcement with a different deal last month.
Together, Optus and SpaceX have an ambitious plan to cover 100 per cent over Australia - where there is power and a clear view of the sky.
This includes 60pc of Australia's land mass with no mobile coverage and areas prone to monsoon type weather.
Excluded areas include WA's Australian Radio Quiet Zone, where no service is permitted, as well as remote offshore territories and islands.
Optus aims to roll-out satellite-based SMS functionality from late 2024.
However, voice and data features aren't expected until at least late 2025.
Handsets, which are 3G dependent will not work.
Customers with compatible handsets won't need to buy additional equipment.
Optus managing director, marketing and revenue Matt Williams labelled the model as being "truly innovative" - connecting satellites with mobile phones.
In comparison, Telstra's Starlink service is expected to roll out later this year, with the option of voice-only or voice-plus broadband plans, professional installation and local tech support.
The voice-only plan is effectively a home phone that operates over the Starlink network, while voice-plus broadband offers a home phone-style connection and internet access.
Both will only cover fixed addresses.
"One of the benefits of low earth orbit satellites is that they are much closer than existing geostationary satellites to Earth, with multiple satellites that are part of a constellation," a Telstra spokesperson said.
"This allowed them to send and receive signals much faster.
"As well as offering great data throughput, the proximity of these satellites reduces latency making them a great and more consistent option for services that need low latency, like voice and video calls."
Testing of the service is still being finalised, however Telstra plans to launch the service later this year.
It will be made available first to rural and remote Telstra customers in Australia.
More details will be provided closer to the date.
BEVERLEY graingrower Alan Sattler welcomed the news, but said it should not come at an additional cost for those living in rural and remote areas.
This was because they were already paying the same price for a service as those living in Perth, but with limited or no access.
"My opinion is Starlink should be part of (telecommunication) systems at the same cost as what we are being charged," Mr Sattler said.
"We are already paying full price for a service we can't even use."
Mr Sattler's voicemail message is a clear indication of how he feels about his mobile network coverage.
If you were to call him and he didn't answer, you would hear:
"G'day you've reached Alan Sattler.
"(My) phone system is absolutely sh.. house.
"Don't worry about leaving a message.
"Please send a text because nine times out of 10 I don't actually get your messages.
"Have a great day, see you later."
There are three mobile towers - between two and 15 kilometres - from Mr Sattler's property.
Despite this, and the fact he can physically see the towers, network coverage has always been an issue.
Even with cellular coverage boosters in his ute and house, Mr Sattler said service was guaranteed to drop out, anywhere onfarm.
He said it was even more challenging when residents in the area were trying to access the internet or make phone calls at the same time.
"I can make a phone call down at my sheds and it will be on 3G network, swap to 4G and then drop out or visa-versa,'' he said.
"The biggest concern is that it is a safety issue, but also trying to conduct business is just ridiculous.
"Looking through my call log, I know of one occasion where I called the same person eight times to try and sort something out in 10 minutes because my phone kept cutting out with full signal.
"It's the same story for every single farmer out in the regions."
