WAFarmers kicks off legal challenge on ACH

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated July 27 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Farmers expressed their concerns around the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act, which came into effect on July 1, at a WAFarmers meeting held in Katanning on Monday.
WAFarmers has already begun the process of engaging a barrister to provide legal advice on whether Aboriginal cultural heritage is extinguished on freehold land.

