Want to own a country pub?

HERE is your chance to make an offer to purchase the famous award winning Woolshed Hotel as seen on TV.
This beautiful, fully renovated property oozing with character offers a thriving business and residence in the quaint little town of Nungarin with the friendliest community in the Wheatbelt.
SALE SUMMARY:
Nungarin is home to some of the most beautiful wild flowers and landmarks in the State.
Tourism is alive here with visitors from all over the world coming to enjoy the picturesque landscapes, rock climbing and caves.
Nungarin also has the largest timber clad building in the southern hemisphere which was built in 1942 by the Australian Army and is now the popular military museum.
The Woolshed Hotel comprises of a well equipped main bar with plenty of tables and seating plus a pool table and access to the tropical beer garden oasis at the rear.
There's also a very classy lounge bar and a restaurant all adorned with items reflecting the agricultural history of the area.
The kitchen presents to a very high standard to cater for the busy restaurant and take-away service, also providing breakfast to the residents in the upstairs accommodation - which comprises of 12 beautifully renovated rooms and a huge central lounge.
Rooms cater for singles, couples and families and most have direct access to the large wrap-around balcony with views of the sunrise.
Downstairs is the very private owners residence which will knock you for six with it's stunning renovation and lush private gardens.
Soaring high ceilings, gorgeous bay windows and original wood flooring keeps the character alive.
The bedroom with his and hers walk-in robes and incredible bathroom with large corner spa adds a feeling of luxury.
The local sports, markets, tourism and agriculture provide a steady income stream to this business.
It's a great opportunity for the ultimate tree-change and is offered for sale walk-in, walk-out.
