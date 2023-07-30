Farm Weekly
Home/News

Perth a good investment in 2022-23 says REIWA

July 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
New benchmarks in property market
New benchmarks in property market

The 2022-23 financial year was a year of new milestones for the Perth property market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.