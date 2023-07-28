Elders paid tribute to its Western Australian wool clients on Friday in presenting its 30th annual Supreme Clip of the Sale Awards.
State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard welcomed some 160 guests, mainly woolgrowers whose wool was selected as the best in the Elders' catalogue at each of the 43 live auction wool sales during the 2022/2023 season, their Elders district wool managers and wool classers who classed the supreme clips and their partners.
Mr Hubbard pointed out the awards presentation was held at a new location - the Tradewinds Hotel, a traditional wool industry watering hole in East Fremantle.
It followed last year's "enhanced format" with special guests representing the wider wool industry.
He acknowledged wool buyer Ian Mayer, from Jumbuck Fibres, Terry Dobson, from Australian Wool Testing Authority, Robert Carter and Owen Snook, who are both wool classers, trainers and South Region TAFE lecturers and Chris Patmore, Pastoralists & Graziers Association of WA livestock chairman and also chairman of the WA WoolTAG (Wool Training Advisory Group) committee.
"We thought with our industry guests kindly agreeing to join with us that it might provide an opportunity for the growers, classers and buyers to be together to celebrate these achievements this past year," said Mr Hubbard.
He also acknowledged Farm Weekly representatives attending.
Mr Hubbard singled out Elders wool sales manager south Perry Roberts, for a special thank you.
"(Mr Roberts) each sales week has the task to judge these award-winning clips which we are here this evening to celebrate and also to negotiate with our buyers on any passed in wools," Mr Hubbard said.
He also thanked "event team co-ordinators Carmel (Martin), Courtney (Goodall) and their assistants (Williams-Darkan area manager) Sarah Buscumb and (State marketing business partner WA) Tatum Patteson".
Mr Hubbard pointed out some of the 2022/2023 wool season milestone that included Elders setting up its new woolstore and office at East Rockingham, which opened on July 3.
"We had a new operations team commence at Elders Rockingham with eight staff members led by Ryan (Fletcher)," Mr Hubbard said.
"We had four new district wool managers join us, 43 wool sales were conducted - at 24 sales were down and at 19 they were up.
"The WMI (Western Market Indicator) recorded a high of 1566 cents per kilogram and a low of 1270c/kg - it is currently 1339c/kg.
"Pass-in rates have varied from a low of 1.4 per cent to a high of 44.7pc and the biggest sale day price change was (from) plus 56c to -53c."
Elders State general manager WA Nick Fazekas, who presented the Supreme Clip of the Sale Awards to woolgrowers and their classers later in the evening, also spoke about the new Rockingham woolstore and wool office.
"There are obviously some challenging times ahead - sheep flock numbers are in decline, a potential livestock export ban is ending, but from my perspective we always like to look above the line," said Mr Fazekas.
"I tell my team 'let's look above the line, look for the positivity, where the future is heading, what we can achieve and how we can assist the industry'.
"We have our troughs, we have our peaks.
"(But) we (Elders) remain steadfast in our conviction that the sheep industry will soon witness the emergence of better times - we are long on wool, long on the sheep industry to grow," he said.
"From Elders' perspective we are demonstrating our commitment to our clients and the industry... we are investing a substantial $25 million in state-of-the-art wool handling facilities - one here in Perth and one in Melbourne.
"These facilities will not only provide innovation, they will enhance our efficiency, provide a strong information base through traceability and be at the forefront of the wool industry.
"The industry and the public want that information, they want that traceability, hence our investment.
"Elders is approaching its 185th year in business next year," Mr Fazekas told guests.
"We take immense pride in our longstanding association with agriculture, especially the sheep industry - the two things we started off with was wool and sheep trading and we will continue to be leaders in the industry.
"When you think about that 185 years, we've gone through droughts, fires, floods, recently a financial crisis and COVID-19 and during that whole time we have always kept our doors open.
"We are not going anywhere and we will continue to support the industry during this downturn.
"From my perspective, I look forward to a future with resilience and growth in the sheep industry.
"I know we will overcome the challenges and continue to celebrate the best of the industry."
Mr Fazekas congratulated the award winners and their district wool managers.
"The Supreme Clip of the Sale Awards is one of our highlights of the year," he said.
Guest speaker, veterinarian, corporate governance and compliance officer and The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman praised Elders for its support and investment in new woolstores.
"The sheep and wool industry is facing challenging times (so) investments like
this (Elders opening of its new East Rockingham woolstore) is a reminder to focus on the medium to long-term," Ms Ludeman said.
"We are world leading in animal welfare and sustainability and we (the sheep and wool industry and its supply chains) are resilient and will get through these tough times ahead together.
"When I think of Elders I think of strong rural communities," she said.
"When I got a call to help with fires in Corrigin last year, it was an Elders agent driving me around properties to assess, euthanise and treat sheep.
"Seeing the community come together in such a challenging time is the essence of the resilience we have to take us through this next phase (trying to overturn the Federal Government's plan to shut down the live sheep export industry at some point after the current term)."
Ms Ludeman said The Livestock Collective's vision was for "every person to have a connection and shared understanding of agriculture".
Its mission was "to promote a collaborative, united livestock sector which provides visibility, communication and engagement to the community thus ensuring increased understanding of and connection to the livestock industry and agriculture more broadly".
"We support a strong sheep and wool industry and behind that is a live sheep export industry," she said.
Ms Ludeman said recent research indicated community attitudes were changing, with greater understanding that live export is a "complex issue" intertwined with sheep and wool production and increasing recognition the rationale behind the Federal Government policy on live export is "flawed".
"The industry is proving it has nothing to hide (and the) good news is that it is having an impact," she said.
Ms Ludeman said community sentiment research undertaken by VoconiQ, involving 4000 people surveyed each year since 2019, showed some key findings, including:
When asked whether live exports should be stopped regardless of the impact on farmers, 29pc of participants agreed this year, while 42pc disagreed - an increase from 37pc in 2019.
In 2023, 64pc of participants agreed the live export industry supports the diet and nutrition to people overseas - up from 55pc in 2019.
Agreement that "conditions for animals on live export ships are not in line with Australian animal welfare standards" decreased by 14.7pc - from 53.7pc in 2019 to 39pc this year.
On the question "the live export industry is prepared to change its practices in response to community concerns", 37pc agreed this year compared to 24pc who disagreed.
In this year's survey, six questions asking about livestock export generally were also adapted to examine attitudes toward the export of sheep specifically.
The results showed that there was no significant difference in the two sets of answers.
Ms Ludeman outlined what various organisations, such as the National Farmers' Federation, WAFarmers, WoolProducers Australia, Australian Livestock Exporters Council, Meat & Livestock Australia and The Livestock Collective were doing in policy, research and development and advocacy, education and capacity building.
She said agriculture and livestock industries "must" invest in advocacy, education and capacity building.
"Because if we don't, someone else will tell our story and we need to own the narrative and we have so much to say and so much to be proud of," she said.
The awards presentation was followed by a fashion parade with young Elders staff members Lauren Rayner, Emma Dougall, Nicole Carsburg, Charlotte Crossen and Tom Page modelling Merino wool fashions from Williams Woolshed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.