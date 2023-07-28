Farm Weekly
Home/News

Elders celebrates milestone Supreme Clip of the Sale Awards

By Mal Gill, Jodie Rintoul and Kane Chatfield
Updated July 28 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Elders Supreme Clip of the Sale award winner for sale F06 was the Siegert family, KJ & RP Siegert, Wongan Hills. Celebrating the win were Elders, Wongan Hills district wool manager Jeff Brennan (left), one of the clips classers Pamela Hammond, Calingiri, growers Ken and Mary Siegert and Elders State general manager Nick Fazekas.
The Elders Supreme Clip of the Sale award winner for sale F06 was the Siegert family, KJ & RP Siegert, Wongan Hills. Celebrating the win were Elders, Wongan Hills district wool manager Jeff Brennan (left), one of the clips classers Pamela Hammond, Calingiri, growers Ken and Mary Siegert and Elders State general manager Nick Fazekas.

Elders paid tribute to its Western Australian wool clients on Friday in presenting its 30th annual Supreme Clip of the Sale Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.