Farm Weekly
Home/News

Nutrien Harcourts hosts real estate conference at The Vines Resort

By Wendy Gould
July 30 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Nutrien Ag Solutions general manager north, region west Andrew Lindsay (left), congratulated Terry Norrish, Midlands, on achieving both Nutrien Harcourts and Harcourts overall top individual sales consultant of the year in WA, along with Nutrien Harcourts real estate manager west Jon Bahen.
Nutrien Ag Solutions general manager north, region west Andrew Lindsay (left), congratulated Terry Norrish, Midlands, on achieving both Nutrien Harcourts and Harcourts overall top individual sales consultant of the year in WA, along with Nutrien Harcourts real estate manager west Jon Bahen.

NUTRIEN Harcourts held its annual WA real estate conference and awards dinner at The Vines Resort in the Swan Valley last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.