NUTRIEN Harcourts held its annual WA real estate conference and awards dinner at The Vines Resort in the Swan Valley last Thursday.
Professional development, staff training and future planning formed the central focus led by WA real estate manager Jon Bahen, along with presentations from Pacer Legal on implementation and implications of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, Real Estate.com and Farmbuy.
The event provided the opportunity to recognise the company's standout performers over the past 12 months, including those who had also excelled on the Harcourts WA stage.
This included Terry Norrish, Midlands and Adam Shields, Gingin, who were both awarded titanium status across the entire Nutrition Harcourts and Harcourts cohort for WA which takes in rural and residential including metro.
Rex Luers, Kellerberrin and Paul Thomason, Esperance, were awarded platinum status.
Mr Norrish was also Harcourt's overall top individual sales consultant of the year, while Mr Shields placed third.
The top three Nutrien Harcourts rural sales consultants for WA were respectively Mr Norrish, Mr Luers, who was also the company's top auction lister, and Mr Thomason.
