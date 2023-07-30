What was formerly known as Westcoast Wool & Livestock, has been rebranded, and will now be known as Westcoast Rural.
Westcoast Rural staff gathered at The Vines Resort, Swan Valley, recently here they held their annual conference, providing the perfect opportunity to launch their new brand.
Westcoast Rural Livestock managing director Gerald Wetherall said the aim of the rebrand was to simplify the business, rather than having the wool, livestock, finance and real estate divisions separated.
"Instead of having various divisions, we wanted to be able to have them all fall under the same umbrella, which is what Westcoast Rural has done," Mr Wetherall said.
He said the conference was a point of commencement for the new brand, which also comes with new staff.
"In the past year we have employed more than a dozen people over all divisions, we are always looking to recruit new people," Mr Wetherall said.
New marketing co-ordinator Megan Miller, who was at the conference, said she was excited about her new role.
"I will be putting together some content, as well as managing the website, social media, and the branding going forward, and making sure there is consistency with that new brand," Ms Miller said.
Mr Wetherall said since the business began as a wool division 26 years ago, it has come a long way in the form of expansion and would continue to grow.
The business's success has resulted in a footprint not only in WA, but in South Australia and the Northern Territory as well.
"Our aim for the future is to continue servicing our clients and maintaining good relationships with them going forward," Mr Wetherall said.
"We aim to further grow the business, whether that's local or elsewhere."
On another positive note, Westcoast Rural real estate manager Peter Storch said the real estate team had been very busy over the past month securing rural property listings for the up and coming spring campaign.
"These listings are of properties throughout WA's agricultural and northern pastoral regions," Mr Storch said.
"The team has been talking with prospective buyers and they are all keen to inspect these properties."
Mr Storch believed the 2023 selling season would be good for both buyers and sellers.
"Although the season fluctuates across the State, and is better in some areas, it's all about the quality of the properties that will be coming onto the market, which is impressive," he said.
These properties are set to attract plenty of strong buyer support and the Westcoast Rural real estate team is looking forward to the upcoming spring selling season ahead.
"People are cashed up and ready to be participants in buying properties due to a shortage of properties being offered in the market place over the past few years," Mr Storch said.
"The listings are in very high demand, there are more buyers than sellers, and the demand is outstripping the amount of properties available for sale."
Mr Storch said according to conversations they have had with rural investors, they could see WA as an ideal buying opportunity to purchase local well-valued properties to add to their portfolios.
An important issue raised at the conference was that of men's health, whereby Regional Men's Health Initiative (RMHI) held very significant presentations from two speakers that both attracted positive feedback from the Westcoast Rural employees.
The initiative's motto, 'Talk to a Mate', reflects their vision to empower men and communities to take responsibility for their wellbeing and health.
They do this by advocating for men's health, promoting the importance of men's health and wellbeing, empowering individuals and communities to develop and maintain support networks, and utilising good governance principles.
RMHI senior community educator Terry Melrose was the first to speak, and covered various mental and physical health topics, as well as ways to help improve your own physical and mental health.
He said that determinants of rural and remote men's mental health and wellbeing can be anything from financial pressure, social isolation, relationship breakdowns, uncertainty around climate and many more factors, and they should all be talked about.
Mr Melrose mentioned the importance of checking in on your mates and offering a helping hand over a beer, or a cup of coffee is very important, but checking in with yourself is just as important.
Getting the ball rolling and talking about problems you might be having, often leads to other people opening up and realising they are not alone, and what they are feeling is normal.
Mr Melrose also highlighted that maintaining a healthy diet, drinking lots of water and getting an adequate amount of sleep are all major mental and physical health drivers.
Next up to speak was RMHI chairperson of six years and former Carlton football star, Ross Ditchburn, who spoke about his prostate cancer survival journey.
He talked about his diagnosis with prostate cancer, and how it affected his marriage and how he overcame it all.
After being diagnosed with prostate cancer at 50, and successfully beating it, the aim of Mr Ditchburn's presentation was to raise awareness about cancer, and he stressed how important it is to get yourself checked.
"Annual blood tests, skin checks, and checking your urine and faeces for any abnormalities is very important," he said.
To assist anyone who could potentially be dealing with cancer, mental or physical health issues, Mr Ditchburn said talking to your mates and surrounding yourself with supportive, positive people really helped.
"I really applaud you at Westcoast Rural for taking such a positive interest in this issue," he said.
