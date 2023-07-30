Farm Weekly
Westcoast Wool & Livestock is now Westcoast Rural

By Kyah Peeti and Wendy Gould
July 30 2023 - 3:00pm
With a banner depicting the companys new logo and Westcoast Rural naming rebrand were WA real estate manager Peter Storch (left), managing director Gerald Wetherall, Kulin livestock representative Barry Gangell, WA wool manager Danny Burkett and WA general finance manager Geoff Geary.
What was formerly known as Westcoast Wool & Livestock, has been rebranded, and will now be known as Westcoast Rural.

