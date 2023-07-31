Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

McIntosh & Son hosts Ride 'n' Drive day in Merredin

By Mal Gill
July 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the McIntosh & Son, Merredin Ride N Drive Day. Photo by Tegan Haley, McIntosh & Son.
An aerial view of the McIntosh & Son, Merredin Ride N Drive Day. Photo by Tegan Haley, McIntosh & Son.

THE opportunity to see the first 24-metre Morris Quantum airseeder bar in Australia, plus tillage and other agricultural machinery being demonstrated, attracted farmers from across the Central Wheatbelt to Merredin last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.