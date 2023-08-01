Quality cattle for all buyer requirements

IF you are looking for store cattle, the next sale on the calendar in the South West will be the Nutrien Livestock Boyanup sale tomorrow Wednesday, August 2.
Starting at 9am and interfaced on AuctionsPlus, the Nutrien Livestock South West team will yard 800 cattle.
Nutrien Livestock South West manager Mark McKay said the good yarding of store cattle would suit a range of buyers.
"This month will see a smaller offering of beef cattle which will range in age from six to 18 months while there will be a sizable run of Friesian steers aged six to 24 months plus a good offering of first-cross steers," Mr McKay said.
The offering will feature a mix of both beef steers and heifers, as well as first-cross steers and Friesian steers.
The beef steer and heifer offering will be offered first and in these pens there will be something for everyone from six-month-old calves right through to yearlings.
The biggest vendor in the run will be Lincoln Downs, with 30 Angus calves (10 steers and 20 heifers), in the 12 to 14mo age range.
Other bigger lines to go under the hammer in this section will include 27 mixed breed calves (14 steers and 13 heifers) aged 12-14 months from DA & HM Phelps, Williams, while Williams River Produce, Williams, has nominated 25 Angus cross steers aged 10-12 months.
Also offering a couple of pens will be Amber Valley Orchards, which will present 24 Charolais cross calves (12 steers and 12 heifers) aged 12-14 months and F Slee & Son and Melvin J Hettner will both offer 20 Murray Greys (10 steers and 10 heifers).
Other vendors in the run will include P & R Bantock, with 17 Red Angus (nine steers and eight heifers) that are 13-14mo, while KJ & SH Prowse will offer 18 Angus cross steers (six head aged 16-18mo and 12 head which are 10-12mo) and BJ & CF Prowse has nominated 18 Angus cross calves (12 steers and six heifers aged 10-12mo).
The Slee's calves are eight months old while the Hettners are six months old.
The Friesian and first-cross steer offering will feature a good line-up of cattle that will range from 6mo poddies through to 24mo steers.
In these pens Laureldene Farms, Boyanup, will be the largest vendor when it offers a draft of 76 Friesian steers from its calf-rearing operation.
The enterprise's offering will consist of 46 steers aged 22-24mo and 30 steers aged 18-20mo.
Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the majority of the steers on offer were owner-bred and of very good quality.
"The line will present very well and be up to the usual high quality presented by the operation," Mr Waddingham said.
Catterick-based KJ & SM Gardiner and Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger, will both offer 50 steers in these pens.
The Gardiners will truck in 30 Friesian steers and 20 Angus-Friesian steers aged 12-14 months that are owner-bred.
When it comes to the Mahaffey family, they will present 10 Friesian steers aged 14-16 months and 40 Friesian steers aged 10-12 months from their dairy operation.
The Angi family, M Angi & Sons, Wokalup, will feature in both the first-cross and Friesian steer pens.
They have nominated 15 Friesian steers and 15 Angus-Friesian steers which are all 6mo and bucket-reared.
Other larger vendors of just Friesian steers will include Pablo Holdings which has nominated 30 steers (20-22mo), while PC Traders will present 30 poddy steers that are eight months old.
Also in this category will be Stenelees Pastoral Co, Acton Park, with 20 Friesian steers which are nine months old, while C & L Italiano, Harvey, will offer 24 Friesian steers that are 8-10 months old.
After offering both first-cross and Friesian steers in the July sale Shellco Pty Ltd, Busselton, will again be on the vendors list in the August sale with four Murray Grey-Friesian steers (14mo) and 16 Angus-Friesian steers (8mo).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.