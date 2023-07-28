Farm Weekly
Home/News

Nationals leader Shane Love promises to scrap ACH

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated July 28 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals WA Party Shane Love (left), with WAFarmers president John Hassell at the 'Let Farmers Keep Farming' meeting in Katanning on Monday.
The Nationals WA Party Shane Love (left), with WAFarmers president John Hassell at the 'Let Farmers Keep Farming' meeting in Katanning on Monday.

The WA opposition leader has requested Premier Roger Cook extend the State government's educative approach for the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act legislation until the 2025 State election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.