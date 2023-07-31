Farm Weekly
Home/News

ACH Act draws different approaches from WAFarmers and PGA

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA president Tony Seabrook.
Pastoralists and Graziers Association (PGA) of WA president Tony Seabrook.

TWO WA agricultural advocacy groups have withdrawn their support from a letter to the Premier and Aboriginal Affairs Minister by WAFarmers, requesting that several changes be made to the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.