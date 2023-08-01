Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

CBH has joined the Blue Visby project to reduce carbon emissions

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ship being loaded at the Kwinana port.
A ship being loaded at the Kwinana port.

THE traditional 'sail fast, then wait' approach to sailing could become a thing of the past, with the CBH Group joining a project that aims to revolutionise the world of shipping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.