THE traditional 'sail fast, then wait' approach to sailing could become a thing of the past, with the CBH Group joining a project that aims to revolutionise the world of shipping.
It is part of a consortium participating in the Blue Visby project, which supports research into practical solutions that help reduce the international shipping industry's greenhouse gas emissions.
'Sail fast, then wait' is when ships sail to their destination at their service speed, without regard for the local conditions and wait at the anchorage until a berth becomes available.
This is the most common method of shipping, however it results in extra fuel being used and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
Blue Visby estimates changing this approach would see ships reduce speed and reduce the carbon footprint of the maritime industry by about 15 per cent or overall 45 million tonnes of carbon dioxide across the tanker and bulker fleets, based on figures for 2019.
The Blue Visby project aims to distribute the arrival times of groups of ships heading for the same destination, providing an optimal target arrival time for each ship while maintaining the scheduled arrival order.
This is achieved by analysing several factors, including the weather, each ship's performance and congestion at the destination.
By using an algorithm, Blue Visby Solution assigns optimal arrival times to each vessel sailing to a specific destination - without changing arrival order or time.
CBH is participating in the project by sharing vessel information to the neutral, independent platform, which then communicates to the vessel their optimal arrival time.
By being completely independent and not linked to any trade participant, Blue Visby is a neutral and collaborative platform.
The Blue Visby Consortium consist of 26 companies and is co-ordinated by Napa Oy and Stephenson Harwood LLP, experts in their respective fields of maritime technology and maritime law.
It is only by consortium members co-operating and sharing vessel information that productivity efficiencies and greenhouse gas emission reductions can be achieved.
CBH head of chartering Pia van Wyngaard said by maximising the efficiency of each vessel, CBH's CO2 emissions could be reduced by up to five per cent.
"CBH is proud to be part of the Blue Visby project and being part of a global solution to reduce marine transport CO2 emissions," Ms van Wyngaard said.
"By providing vessel operators with an optimal arrival time, they can then adjust the vessel's cruising speed and reduce fuel consumption by using the most efficient speed and route."
By joining the consortium, CBH Group is working towards its target to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 50pc by 2030 and for its site to customer emissions to be net zero by 2050.
"Being part of Blue Visby and reducing the emissions created by shipping our grain to customers is a great way to help achieve our targets and care for the communities and environment we operate in," Ms van Wyngaard said.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
