THE Grower Group Alliance (GGA) hosted a cocktail function at Joondalup Resort last Thursday as a lead-in to its Forum 23 annual conference the following day.
Chairman Peter Roberts welcomed the more than 120 guests, acknowledged the 90 individual organisations, including 60 grower groups and grower group alliances that are now members of GGA, and thanked sponsors and industry representatives for their ongoing support - as well as GGA and other associated staff.
As the Forum 23 logo, "where today's ag leaders connect with tomorrow's" states, he encouraged attendees to imbibe in celebration, relaxation and to build relationships.
"We at GGA believe in building relationships and mutually rewarding industry partnerships," Mr Roberts said.
"Agriculture is under pressure at the moment so we have to stand strong and work together."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.