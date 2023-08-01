What is stopping Australia from again becoming reliant on China for barley trade?
The answer, alarmingly, appears to be nothing.
With the deadline for the re-evaluation of China-Australia barley trade looming closer, the possibility of China re-emerging as a key barley trading partner becomes more likely.
The positives of China rejoining the Australian barley party is the price premium the move unlocks for local growers.
Barley trade with China was worth about $916 million in 2018-19, and the Australian economy experienced a massive hit when China imposed tariffs.
China unlocks a higher price which continues to place the country as a key trading partner, despite their evident volatility.
Since 2020, Australia has slowly but surely formed a more diversified export list which has been described as a credit to its grains industry advocates.
Of note is new trading partner Saudi Arabia, which in 2019, imported next to no Australian barley.
In comparison, last year Saudi Arabia accounted for about 32 per cent of Australian barley exports and is by far Australia's biggest buyer.
Currently, growers are receiving about $210 per tonne for barley in Saudi Arabia, while the most recent trades with China have been recording $260-270/t.
Is it smart to abandon a more diversified customer base for the premium China can offer the country?
CBH Group barley trading manager Drew Robertson seems to think it's the right option.
"There's a significant premium in the Chinese market, it's pretty hard to go against the economics of that," Mr Robertson said.
From a CBH perspective, he said it was about unlocking premium markets from around the world for Australian growers, which included China.
"It's going to come back to risk management and the views of individual traders about what sort of risk level in the China market is going to be acceptable in the future," he said.
"There will be a bit more of a focus on geopolitical influences and how they can impact trade in the future as well."
Unlocking a premium is all well and good, but how reliant will that make Australia on China as a buyer of barley?
Pre-tariff, Australia's barley exports to China peaked at 6.3 million tonnes in 2016-17, which equalled about 70 per cent of all Australian export barley entering Chinese markets.
Japan followed with 11.8pc of all exports, and Saudi Arabia at 7.4pc.
There were multiple other countries with under 3pc of market share, including Kuwait, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.
Since Chinese anti-dumping tariffs were implemented in 2020, Australia has created new relationships with other countries.
In 2021, Saudi Arabia accounted for 37.4pc of Australian barley exports, while Japan was 14pc, Vietnam 8.17pc and Thailand 8.11pc.
Multiple other countries sat from 3-6pc, including the Philippines and Qatar.
The latter diversified list doesn't have any one country accounting for much more than a third of exports, which is much more secure.
Grain Trade Australia chief executive officer Pat O'Shannassy believed Saudi Arabia wouldn't be forgotten, but become a more competitive market for Australian barley.
"People will price grain to the best destinations they can, but they'll also have to consider the risks that they have," Mr O'Shannassy said.
Mr Robertson also raised the point that Saudi Arabia would jump to a cheaper supplier if they could, the same way Australia would jump to a higher-paying buyer.
"Saudi Arabia is always going to target the cheapest grain available, anywhere in the world, and are not very sensitive about where they're sourcing their barley from," he said.
"So if you are competitive, then you're going to be able to get access into that market fairly easily."
Diplomats are in discussions with Brazil about the potential of opening up barely trade, but there were concerns Australia wouldn't be able to service the increased demand if China did come back online.
"I think the prices and the economics of it are going to be a potential barrier if China does reenter the market," Mr Robertson said.
"If the economics and prices stacked up, we would be targeting it for sure, but we can't really go against the price."
Brazil is outside Australia's usual trade patterns, which normally reside within Asia, which will create some challenges.
Mr O'Shannassy said Asia was Australia's "natural home" in terms of distances.
"The Brazilian market would be a new opportunity, but if they're looking for specific malt qualities, Australia has pretty high quality malting varieties," he said.
"Hopefully they can establish those links with the Brazilian maltsters".
While diversification in trading partners is good, the industry seems to be optimistic that a return to Chinese premiums will benefit growers in the long run.
Mr O'Shannassy was confident that when China decided to re-enter barley trade with Australia, it would be "business as usual" and there didn't seem to be any concern of China's volatility.
"The industry and government seem to remain optimistic and hopeful that the Chinese market will open up again, and there's no concern there - hopefully, we can get this trade issue resolved," Mr O'Shannassy said.
He said having more options available for Australian markets was "obviously a good thing", but ultimately the market determines where grain goes depending on how different markets are priced.
"Markets are very competitive and having more choices, or options as destinations is going to be positive," he said.
