The rise of Maximus, paired with the decline of Spartacus, is the main narrative for this year's barley plantings.
There has been a 17 per cent drop in the area planted to Spartacus, now sitting at 14pc of all area planted.
On the other hand, InterGrain Maximus has reigned supreme in the hearts of growers - claiming a staggering 57pc of all area planted this year - a 24pc increase from last season.
Predictions from the Grains Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) for the 2024 season see this trend continuing, with Maximus predicted to be 65pc of all area planted, while Spartacus will be only 5pc.
The barley industry has seen a dramatic shift in recent years.
There was once an array of different barley varieties grown across WA, but now there seems to be only three horses in the race (Planet is the third most grown variety in the State at 11pc).
With no segregation for Flinders barley next year, and next to none for Bass, options are becoming limited.
Maximus seems to have won over growers, but it is yet to win over the brewers it sells to.
The problem that is emerging from the rapid adoption of Maximus is there is way too much supply, and not enough demand, with brewers tending to favour 'outdated' varieties - such as Planet.
While Planet has been approved by breweries as a working malt variety, it will take time before Maximus achieves the same certification from brewers around the globe according to Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development senior research scientist Blakely Paynter.
"It's a chicken and egg - we've grown more volume because the variety has been adopted by growers for the economic advantages," Mr Paynter.
"But the pricing is now in the favour of varieties that are on their way out, but we have to try and keep supply of these older varieties whilst the marketplace catches up with varieties like Maximus."
Planet continues to have high overseas demand, but the declining supply of Planet is an ongoing issue, with many growers abandoning the variety after disease issues.
For those who are able to manage disease and continue to grow Planet for the next two seasons, a premium price is coming your way.
"The declining supply is an issue until we get a replacement for this particular variety, there's probably going to be some good pricing in place to get this particular variety," Mr Paynter said.
"So if you've got Planet in the ground now, and you're happy to pay the extra cost to manage the disease, or if you're not in a disease environment like Kwinana, then potentially there's options to continue to grow this variety for the high price that's potentially on offer."
Mr Paynter estimated it would take 12-18 months before Maximus was fully approved by brewing companies.
"It does have a different malt profile to Spartacus and for some customers, this may or may not be an advantage, so that's why brewers will be reviewing how Maximus suits their brewing style," he said.
This is something for growers to look forward to as more market acceptance will result in higher prices for the Maximus variety.
CBH Group barley trading manager Drew Robertson said the uptake of Maximus by WA growers was the biggest increase in adoption he had ever seen.
With terrible malting barley conditions in the northern area the first year Maximus was produced, to a rapid uptake the next year, he said it made it difficult for CBH to market the new crop variety.
"We work usually with the philosophy: we see that there's going to be demand from growers and then try to get those small parcels into the market as early as possible," Mr Robertson said.
"But we lost a year because of those conditions, so the adoption was going to be very rapid."
Mr Robertson said market development for new barley varieties was tricky, as often barley had to be sent halfway around the world to be tested on.
Since August last year, CBH had been working with maltsters and brewers internationally to trial Maximus barley, but there had been a few hurdles fitting into their production cycles.
"We're sending bulk shipments halfway across the world, there's some logistical challenges with that," he said.
"Historically, new variety development can be done in tiny shipments that are cost effective, nearby to Asia.
"But Maximus having to get to Mexico and other markets in South America makes the market development phase a lot trickier."
Mr Robertson said some brewers were getting pretty close to accreditation for the new variety, but it was all about working in their timeframes.
Maximus has gripped growers for a variety of reasons - mainly for its yield, grain quality and disease improvements.
Maximus is a high yielding, quick-mid maturing, malt accredited, imidazolinone (IMI) tolerant barley and represents an overall improvement compared to Spartacus for disease resistance according to InterGrain.
The variety has good net form net blotch resistance, good scald resistance and improved spot form net blotch resistance to Spartacus.
Maximus also has excellent grain plumpness (larger than Spartacus) and hectolitre weight.
With an overall better package than Spartacus, the variety is naturally replacing the area that has already been adopted to the variety.
Mr Paynter said in some areas, Maximus was also replacing other varieties such as Bass.
With new InterGrain variety Neo in the pipeline, along with several other options mainly from InterGrain and Australian Grain Technologies in the pipeline, many are saying it will be interesting to see how barley adoption will change in the coming years.
Mr Paynter said WA was very fortunate to be a part of such a strong and vibrant industry, especially where in South America barley is a "second rate" crop.
The barley market continues to look strong, with 87.5 per cent of WA's crop exported to Asia.
While the malting market was still strong, Mr Paynter said it hadn't grown as much as he thought it would in recent years.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
