Maximus barley has overtaken Spartacus in Western Australian with area planted

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 2 2023 - 2:00pm
Varietal popularity in 2022 shows Maximus and Spartacus of almost equal popularity, according to CBH grower estimates. Stage 2 are varieties in Grains Australias Stage 2 malt accreditation program (such as Beast, Cyclops and Commodus CL). Varietal popularity in 2023 shows Maximus has begun to overtake Spartacus, while RGT Planet remains consistent. Projected varietal popularity in 2024, shows Spartacus has rapidly declined to 5 per cent, while Maximus is a large 65pc.
The rise of Maximus, paired with the decline of Spartacus, is the main narrative for this year's barley plantings.

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

